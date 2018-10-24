Buccaneer Scoreboard

Upcoming Sports Events:

Swimming at Regionals Friday, Oct. 26 and Saturday, Oct. 27 (Hamme Pool)

Volleyball at Monroe Friday, Oct. 26 and Saturday, Oct. 27

Wrestling at Seward Friday, Oct. 26 and Saturday, Oct. 27

Wrestling

Submitted by Tyler Calvert-Thompson

The 2018 Throw Down in Snow Town is in the books and was an awesome jam-packed weekend of wrestling. I would like to start by saying thank you to all those that helped make this weekend possible. Events as special as these take a community to make it possible. There were so many people behind the scenes that made this tournament one of the best in Alaska. To everyone that was involved, I can't thank you enough for your hard work and dedication to helping support Valdez Wrestling!

We had eight wrestlers take to the mat this weekend at home with two wrestlers making it to the podium at the end of the tournament. Oceana Holt came in second at 160 lbs in the girl's division after losing a hard-fought match to the returning state runner-up from Barrow. Kyle Henderson suffered an early loss to the returning state champion but battled back on the backside with three straight pins that placed him at the third-place spot at 189 lbs.

We had a lot of successes this weekend that may not have shown on the scoreboard and we are excited to get back in the room and make the adjustments to take us to the next level. Next week we leave early on Thursday for "The King of the Mountain" Tournament in Seward. This will be another great tournament to get our wrestlers a lot of matches.

Varsity 130

Caleb MacPherson's place is unknown and has scored 0.0 team points.

• Champ. Round 1 - Nickolas Clarke (Houston) won by fall over Caleb MacPherson (Valdez High School) (Fall 1:25)

• Cons. Round 1 - Caleb MacPherson (Valdez High School) received a bye () (Bye)

• Cons. Round 2 - Aiden Zingone (Grace Christian School) won by fall over Caleb MacPherson (Valdez High School) (Fall 4:37)

Varsity 145

Connor Britt's place is unknown and has scored 0.0 team points.

• Champ. Round 1 - Jorgeyahey Camacho Vazquez (Wasilla High School) won by fall over Connor Britt (Valdez High School) (Fall 1:14)

• Cons. Round 1 - Connor Britt (Valdez High School) received a bye () (Bye)

• Cons. Round 2 - Dylan Harris (Grace Christian School) won by major decision over Connor Britt (Valdez High School) (Maj 13-1)

Varsity 160

Dustin Woods's place is unknown and has scored 4.0 team points.

• Champ. Round 1 - Gabe Martin (Grace Christian School) won by tech fall over Dustin Woods (Valdez High School) (TF 15-0)

• Cons. Round 1 - Dustin Woods (Valdez High School) received a bye () (Bye)

• Cons. Round 2 - Dustin Woods (Valdez High School) won by fall over Rafael Alfaro (Valdez High School) (Fall 1:25)

• Cons. Round 3 - Hunter Desoto-Finn (Grace Christian School) won by fall over Dustin Woods (Valdez High School) (Fall 2:54)

Varsity 160

Rafael Alfaro's place is unknown and has scored 2.0 team points.

• Champ. Round 1 - Rafael Alfaro (Valdez High School) won by decision over Forrest Bolduc (Houston) (Dec 8-7)

• Quarterfinal - Bradley Keeney (Wasilla High School) won by fall over Rafael Alfaro (Valdez High School) (Fall 1:33)

• Cons. Round 2 - Dustin Woods (Valdez High School) won by fall over Rafael Alfaro (Valdez High School) (Fall 1:25)

Varsity 171

William Benes's place is unknown and has scored 0.0 team points.

• Champ. Round 1 - Laineil Guim (Houston) won by fall over William Benes (Valdez High School) (Fall 0:43)

• Cons. Round 1 - William Benes (Valdez High School) received a bye () (Bye)

• Cons. Round 2 - Eli Knapp (Houston) won by major decision over William Benes (Valdez High School) (Maj 14-5)

Varsity 189

Kyle Henderson's place is third and has scored 20.0 team points.

• Champ. Round 1 - Kyle Henderson (Valdez High School) won by fall over Jesus Garcia (Redington Sr. Jr/Sr High School) (Fall 1:19)

• Quarterfinal - Caden Gerlach (Glennallen High School) won by fall over Kyle Henderson (Valdez High School) (Fall 0:39)

• Cons. Round 2 - Kyle Henderson (Valdez High School) received a bye () (Bye)

• Cons. Round 3 - Kyle Henderson (Valdez High School) won by fall over Brandon Holderness (Delta) (Fall 1:20)

• Cons. Semi - Kyle Henderson (Valdez High School) won by fall over Spencer Norquist (Houston) (Fall 1:20)

• 3rd Place Match - Kyle Henderson (Valdez High School) won by fall over Jackson Tanner (Grace Christian School) (Fall 4:14)

Varsity 285

Jana Allen's place is fifth and has scored 0.0 team points.

• Round 1 - Sam Talaiasi (Barrow High School) won by fall over Jana Allen (Valdez High School) (Fall 1:23)

• Round 2 - Jonathan Miller (Wasilla High School) won by fall over Jana Allen (Valdez High School) (Fall 0:45)

• Round 4 - James Tuckfield (Barrow High School) won by major decision over Jana Allen (Valdez High School) (Maj 17-9)

• Round 5 - Kobe Graves (Delta) won by fall over Jana Allen (Valdez High School) (Fall 0:35)

Varsity Girls 160G

Oceana Holt's place is second and has scored 20.0 team points.

• Round 1 - Oceana Holt (Valdez High School) won by fall over Seirra Lancaster (Houston) (Fall 1:15)

• Round 2 - Eve Negovanna (Barrow High School) won by fall over Oceana Holt (Valdez High School) (Fall 4:38)

• Round 3 - Oceana Holt (Valdez High School) won by fall over Kallie Tolstrup (Redington Sr. Jr/Sr High School) (Fall 0:22)

• Round 4 - Oceana Holt (Valdez High School) won by fall over Kailey Whipple (Houston) (Fall 1:18)

• Round 5 - Oceana Holt (Valdez High School) won by forfeit over Rebekah Christenson (Seward High School) (FF)

Varsity Volleyball

Submitted by Adam Sharrai

The Lady Bucs entered their last home game for the season with conference play against Eielson Friday and Saturday night. Playing in the JR. High Friday night due to the, "Throw Down in Snow Town" Wrestling Tournament, the Lady Bucs took the Eielson Ravens in three straight, 25-9, 25-5, and 25-14. Serving was effective with Kassi Howard leading off the Lady Bucs in game one with 10 serves, four aces, for 9 points while Sydney Johnson floored three kills. Game 2, Sydney Johnson held on for an impressive run of 16 serves with eight aces and 15 points won with Kendal Wesenberg also serving seven with three aces for 6 points. Ally Sieber had 2 attempts for two kills. Game three serving was led by Carlee Fleming with six serves, two aces, for 4 points won with both Macy Hansen and Sydney Johnson sharing three attempts for two kills each.

The Lady Bucs would like to thanks the Eielson Ravens for delaying their Saturday departure until Sunday morning so Senior night could be held after the conclusion of the wrestling tournament in the Lady Bucs own gym along with the wrestling team for prompt post-tournament clean-up as well - thank you! Senior night is always filled with the emotions of the last game seniors get to compete on their home court in front of friends and family and for these five Lady Bucs: Kassi Howard, Kendal Wesenberg, Jade Watts, Carlee Fleming, and Sydney Johnson-this night came way too quickly. This was their night to share with their family in center court as they were each called out in an outpouring of appreciation from teammates and friends while favorite times and future plans were announced for each senior. The Lady Bucs decided the night would not be complete without honoring their former coach, Ron Langseth, for his efforts throughout their high-school years, ultimately becoming State Champions.

Lady Senior Bucs-we wish you all the best with your future endeavors.

Valdez Star photo The Lady Buccaneer JV squad in action Friday against the visiting Eielson team. The games Friday were held at Gilson Middle School.

After the Senior Night festivities worked their emotions up, Saturday night play began. The Valdez Lady Bucs, however, again took Eielson in three straight 25-11, 25-14, and 25-5. The Lady Bucs have their last conference game of the season next weekend with Monroe Catholic in Fairbanks followed by Regionals in Delta the following weekend. Congratulations Lady Bucs on your journey and enjoy the rest of the season honoring it with all of your best behavior, attitude, effort, tenacity, and volleyball court play. GO BUCS!

Junior Varsity Volleyball

Submitted by Katie Burns

Eielson at Home

The Lady Bucs competed in their last home game this weekend against the Eielson Ravens. Both nights were a big success for our team, winning each game handily in three sets. In the first evening Reese King, Rylie King, and Bim Palomar were high servers against the Ravens. On Saturday Savannah Cockerham and Bekah Ambacher helped control the momentum of the game with their strong serving.

The Bucs were really working together covering each other's passes, setting up attacks, prepared to help on the net. The final scores for Friday were 25-14, 25-20, 25-15, and for Saturday 25-17, 25-14, 25-17. Great work Lady Bucs!