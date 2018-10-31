Armed robber leads troopers, cops on chase to Valdez

Part of the drama caught on video, posted to Facebook

A pickup truck with what was described as an armed and dangerous driver led law enforcement on a high-speed chase that ended in Valdez.

The drama unfolded in Valdez Fridayjust after 5 p.m., when Valdez Police issued an alert over Nixle, the emergency alert system used by police to communicate with citizens.

"Black dodge pickup truck currently evading ASTs on the Richardson Highway," the alert said. "Vehicle is traveling at a high rate of speed inbound towards Valdez. Currently around MP 30. Suspect is armed and dangerous. Valdez Police Department assisting. Citizens are asked to use extreme caution and avoid the area if possible."

The driver, Todd A Margerum, age 48, was later arrested by Alaska State Troopers around Milepost 8 of the Richardson Highway, near the ongoing road construction.

Part of the chase was caught on video and posted to Facebook by Tony Meyer. It can be viewed here: https://www.facebook.com/tony.meyer.750/videos/2103723443012488/?t=0

Margerum was wanted in connection with an "armed robbery at a residence in the area of the Tok Cut-Off," according to Valdez Police.

Troopers had contacted Valdez law enforcement earlier according to police, stating in a press release that the department was contacted after troopers spotted the suspect driving a 2012 Dodge Ram that had stolen during the robbery. Attempts to stop Magerum at Milepost 117 were unsuccessful and the suspect continued towards Valdez.

After he was apprehended, Margerum was charged with with Failure to Stop at Direction of a Peace Officer, three counts of Reckless Driving, and Violating Conditions of Release.

Screengrab from Facebook

According to police, charges are pending for the initial robbery that is under the jurisdiction of the Tok trooper station.

"Margerum's bail was set at $10,000 cash only appearance and $5,000 cash only performance for the state cases," Valdez Police said. "In addition, Margerum is being held on a no bail warrant from the U.S. Marshals in an unrelated federal case."

Police are looking for assistance from motorists who may have seen or had an interaction on the road involving Margerum.

"If, while driving, you were forced to take evasive action or pull off of the roadway to avoid a collision with the suspect vehicle (a 2012 black Dodge Ram pickup) please contact the Valdez Police Department at 835-4560 and reference case # 18-5794," police said.