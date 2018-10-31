Public notice

City of Valdez 2019 Energy Assistance Program

The Valdez City Council approved an Energy Assistance Program to help local residents and businesses relieve some of the energy costs this winter. The program offers an energy credit of $550.00 per household that can be applied to either a residential/commercial electric account or a residential/commercial fuel oil account.

The program is voluntary and requires pre-registration to be considered.

Registration will take place at City Hall commencing November 1, 2018 between the hours of 8:30 am to 5:00 pm, Monday through Friday, with extended hours until 7:00 pm on November 28th, 2018 and then again on December 28th. Registration ends at the close of business on December 31, 2018.

Registration forms will be available at City Hall and on the City's website (upper right of home page). Verification of local residency will be required during registration, so please bring along a valid ID and a recent utility bill or other documentation proving residence at the address for where the energy credit is to be applied. If applying as business a copy of current business license is required.

Eligible households may register via US Mail as long as all required documentation is attached to a notarized registration form and all information is received in City Hall by December 31, 2018.

• Eligibility requirements: Only one credit will be applied per residential dwelling. For a residence to qualify it must be the primary residence of the individual applying for the credit; there must be an active electric or fuel oil account associated with this residence in the name of the individual applying for the credit; it must be physically located within the city limits of Valdez; and no other person or a business may apply for an energy credit for the same dwelling.

• NEW! Business and commercial users are eligible. A copy of the current business license is required. Only one credit per dwelling will be applied.

• Participants will be required to completely fill out and sign a registration form with all required information; their signature certifying to their local residency and agreeing to indemnify the city against any action or consequence resulting from the program.

• Following registration the city will issue payment directly to each of the three providers (the two fuel companies and the electric cooperative); along with a list of account numbers indicating where the credits are to be applied.

• The city may take advantage of the registration process to request other data which will enable the city to better serve the residents of Valdez.

• For more details on this program, please call City Hall at 835-4313.