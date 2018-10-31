Buccaneer Scoreboard

This week in Buccaneer sports:

Buccaneer Events for the Week of Oct. 29-Nov. 3, 2018

* Wrestling @ "Top Dog Invite" hosted by Nikiski High School

* Swimming @ "State" in Anchorage

* Volleyball @ "Aurora Conference Regions" in Delta

* Rifle Team @ Delta

* Nordic Skiing Parent Meeting on Tuesday @ 7:00 in H.S. Library

* Nordic Skiing Begins on Wednesday, Oct. 31st.

Swimming

Coach Carl Young

The Valdez Buccaneer Swim Team had a tremendous weekend of swimming at the 2018 Region 6 Championship Meet. The entire VHS swim team made it to the second day of swimming from preliminary swims on the first day, with seven swimmers in Consolation Finals and seven swimmers in Finals.

Finalist for the VHS swim team were Rowan Miller, Grace Keller, Isaac Clubb, Kristian Balowski, Isaiah Silveira , and Chase Randall.

The VHS swim team had numerous Personal Best Times, many Top 6 Finishes, and State Qualifiers!

Personal Best Times

• Abigail Sims- 200 Freestyle- 2:36.79 & 100 Butterfly- 1:26.27

• Victoria Korenev- 200 Individual Medley- 2:44.05 & 100 Butterfly- 1:13.11

• Rowan Miller- 100 Backstroke- 1:10.49

• Grace Keller- 50 Freestyle- 27.31 & 100 Backstroke- 1:08.06

• Kali Peterson- 100 Breaststroke- 1:25.28 & 50 Freestyle- 30.95

• Calvin Gondek- 200 Freestyle- 2:14.82 & 100 Backstroke- 1:11.91

• Isaiah Silveira- 200 Freestyle- 1:58.89 & 100 Freestyle- 54.28

• Kristian Balowski- 100 Freestyle- 57.20 & 100 Breaststroke- 1:15.72

• Raymond Martel- 50 Freestyle- 29.38 & 500 Freestyle- 7:18.03

• Isaac Clubb- 200 Individual Medley- 2:34.71 & 100 Breaststroke- 1:15.39

• Jeffrey Prevost- 200 Individual Medley- 2:16.22 & 100 Backstroke- 1:03.67

• Chase Randall- 200 Individual Medley- 2:13.55 & 100 Back- 1:01.22

Top 6 Finishes

• Girls 400 Freestyle Relay took 3rd Place

• Boys 200 Individual Medley & 400 Freestyle Relays took 3rd Place

• Grace Keller took 5th Place in both the 50 Freestyle & 100 Backstroke

• Kristian balowski took 5th Place in the 100 Breaststroke

• Isaac Clubb took 4th Place in the 100 Breaststroke

• Isaiah Silveira took 4th Place in the 200 Freestyle

• Jeffrey Prevost took 4th Place in the 200 Individual Medley & 3rd Place in the 100 Backstroke

• Chase Randall took 3rd Place in the 200 Individual Medley & 2nd Place in the 100 Backstroke

State Qualifiers

• Boys 400 Freestyle Relay

• Jeffrey Prevost- 200 Individual Medley & 100 Backstroke

• Chase Randall- 200 Individual Medley & 100 Backstroke

Congratulations to the Valdez High School Buccaneer Swim Team for an Amazing season & Good Luck in the Future!

Valdez Varsity Volleyball (Coach Adam Sharrai)

The Lady Bucs volleyball team headed north again to play Monroe Catholic Rams on their senior night in Fairbanks for the season's last conference match-up. The Lady Bucs would like to thank the Rams for acknowledging our five seniors as well.

After the senior night festivities and acknowledgements had taken place, the Lady Bucs started off slowly, losing game one 18 -25 never really finding their rhythm. However, after knocking off some "Bus Rust," the Lady Bucs went to work! They came into game two with a new-found spirit and kept the ball rolling in their favor taking it 25-10, raising serving and kill ratios from a 40 percent range to 72 percent and 100 percent respectively. Sydney Johnson had six kills, Kassi Howard added three while Ally Sieber put down two, with Carlee Fleming and Macy Hansen each downing one. Wesenberg served nine for seven with one ace, Jillian Fleming also had seven for five with one ace, and Carlee Fleming added 4 for 3 points won. A much needed change from game one was welcomed and the Lady Bucs continued on. The Rams mounted an attack but it would not be enough as the Lady Bucs went on to take game three 25-18 with Ally Sieber leading kills with seven attempts for six floored, Johnson at five for four, Howard two for two, along with Jade Watts, and Hansen adding one as well. Game four remained a 100 percent for Johnson with five kills while Sieber added two more to take a 25-17 win and end Friday night's match. Carlee Fleming ended the night with 44 assists while Jade Holmes also set very well, both with quality assists setting their teammates up very effectively.

aturday began with a rarity - sleeping in! The Rams, along with the Lady Bucs, had chosen to delay Saturdays start time due to ACT testing for seven team members from both teams who would be testing until 1 p.m. roughly. The Lady Bucs made it back just in time for a few minutes of peppering and let the games begin! Not properly warming up didn't phase the Lady Bucs and they rallied right into game one taking the Rams 25-16 with Kendall Wesenberg leading serving with 11 for 9 points won while Maison Anderson and Ally Sieber both went four for three kills each. Game 2 followed suit with solid serving, passing, and hitting spread throughout the team winning 25-14. Johnson floored seven for seven in game three with Sieber adding three more with aces coming from Fleming-2, Howard-2, Watts-1, Johnson-1, Wesenberg-1, and Jackie Stewart firing in 3 to end Saturdays play with the Rams in three straight at 25-15. Fleming had 30 assist for the afternoon with Holmes adding to the team's success with five assists, again both setting very comfortably and showing confidence in their setting placement and court movement.

The Lady Bucs have played well, worked hard, and have added to their abilities throughout the season not only in personal skill and court awareness, but in raising the support each of them share for one another and acknowledging the strength that, in itself, brings their team -great job Lady Bucs!

The effort produced by the Lady Bucs earned them an undefeated conference season, great play against many 4A teams in tournament play, and the number one seed going into Regional's next week in Delta. The Lady Bucs are anticipating fine-tuning their play and practicing very hard this week in final preparation for regional play, tenaciously striving for another conference championship and shot at a State Title. The Lady Bucs know they can only play their best and are planning on earning every point with it! Play well and be great competitors Lady Bucs.