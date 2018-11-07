Dunleavy wins in race for Alaska governor in unofficial results

Incumbents George Rauscher and Mike Shower re-elected to Legislature

Mike Dunleavy will be Alaska's new governor.

Before Tuesday's election, Dunleavy said he felt his chances were good, enjoying the support of President Donald Trump.

Dunleavy, age 57, a fiscal conservative, resigned his seat in Alaska Senate District E, which includes Valdez, last January in order to concentrate on his run for governor.

Sen. Mike Shower, who was appointed by Gov. Bill Walker to fill the vacancy left by Dunleavy, was elected to the Alaska Senate for a full term Tuesday, winning against Democratic challenger Susan Kay three to one in early returns.

Valdez Star file photo Rep. George Rauscher was reelected to the Alaska House Tuesday.

On Wednesday morning, Dunleavy had 45 percent of the popular vote with 98 percent of Alaska's precincts reporting.

Competitor Mike Begich, running on the Democratic ticket, netted 37.5 percent of the vote.

Walker, who suspended his campaign for re-election last month and through his vote behind Begich, still received 1.7 percent of the vote, as his name was still on the ballot, along with former Lt. Gov. Byron Mallot.

Incumbent George Rauscher was also reelected to represent District 9, which includes Valdez, to the Alaska House.

Challenger Bill Johnson (D-Delta) earned 23 percent of the votes in the early count.

Ballot Measure 1, commonly known as Stand for Salmon, was defeated in the unofficial count.