City introduces new assistant city manager and parks leader

The City of Valdez last week announced two new administrators to fill the roles of assistant city manager and director of Parks & Recreation.

Roxanne Murphy – Assistant City Manager

Ms. Murphy comes to Valdez from Bellingham, Washington, where she most recently served three terms on Bellingham City Council representing more than 87,000 residents.

Roxanne holds a bachelor's degree in communications from Central Washington University and a master's degree in public administration from Evergreen State College.

Roxanne's extensive experience in management, communications, and community relations includes working for the Nooksack Indian Tribe in Washington, the Woodland Park Zoo, the City of Tacoma, and the Weyerhaeuser Company, an international forest products business.

She is a member of the Nooksack Indian Tribe in Deming, Washington, and a lineal descendant of the Tzeachten First Nation in British Columbia.

Nicholas Farline – Parks, Recreation & Cultural Services Department Director

Mr. Farline comes to Valdez from the Seattle Parks & Recreation Department in Washington. In his role in Seattle, Nicholas managed city-wide recreation programming and staff at twenty area parks, coordinated school age care in seven Seattle community learning centers, coordinated several large scale events such as Big Day of Play, and developed the Seattle Outdoor Preschool Program.

Nicholas has over seventeen years of experience in outdoor recreation programming and management, serving as the Director of Program Operations for Indier, a multi-national outdoor education and experiential learning company, as a graduate teaching assistant in the Recreation Program at Ohio University, and for many years as a recreation site director, instructor and outdoor adventure guide.

Mr. Farline is a National Outdoor Leadership School and Outward Bound graduate, a Certified Park & Recreation Professional and a Certified Aquatics Facility Operator. He holds a bachelor's degree in economics from Eastern Washington University and a master's degree in recreation & sport science from