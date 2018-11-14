Buccaneer Scoreboard

Lady Bucs take second place in state championships

VHS sports and activities for week of Nov. 11-18, 2018

Wrestling at Lancer Smith Tournament in Palmer on Nov. 16-17.

Rifle at Fairbanks on Nov. 16-17, in a large shoot at Tanana Valley Sportsman's Association.

All-State Music Fest in Anchorage Nov. 14-18, 2018

Valdez High School Rifle Team vs. Delta Jct. High School (Results submitted by Coach Victoria Hedman)

The Valdez Buccaneers Rifle team had a good match against Delta on Friday's postal air rifle shoot and Saturday's small-bore shoot. On Friday the team shot 60 shots in standing and scored a total of 2,198 points against Delta's 2,244 points. On Saturday, the Delta and Valdez teams shot 60 shots in three different positions (3x20) at the VHS range in our last home meet of the year. In the end, Delta scored 2,283 points to Valdez's 2,165 points. The combined scores were Delta- 4,427 and Valdez- 4,363.

Sydney McKay shot a personal best in this competition with 541 points and 20 center shots in the small-bore match. The whole team did an impressive job managing their allotted 1 hour and 45 minutes. We had the joy of recognizing our only senior, Seinna Schaeffer, at a potluck lunch with both teams and members of Seinna's family present. Several members of the VCS staff, students, and the Valdez community came out to support the team. Coach Larcom, Coach Hedman, and the students of the VHS Rifle Team appreciate the support that everyone has shown.

The team looks forward to matching up against several teams this weekend (November 16 and 17) in Fairbanks in a large shoot at Tanana Valley Sportsman's Association.

Valdez High School Wrestling Team at Anchorage Christian Tournament & HERM Jones J.V. Tournament (Results submitted by Coach Tyler C-Thompson

ACS

After an exciting weekend of wrestling Valdez came home with their first ACS Champion in three years! Jana Allen Claimed the ACS title in the 235 girls division with five pins over her opponents. Jana becomes the third member of the Allen family to obtain an ACS title. Congratulations to Jana Allen!

152

Rafael Alfaro (1-10) place is unknown and scored 0.0 team points.

• Champ. Round 1 - Dawson Swain (Bristol Bay ) 10-8 won by decision over Rafael Alfaro (Valdez High School) 1-10 (Dec 8-5)

• Cons. Round 1 - Josh DeAsis (Mt. Edgecumbe High School) 1-2 won by decision over Rafael Alfaro (Valdez High School) 1-10 (Dec 7-3)

160

Dustin Woods (4-6) place is unknown and scored 2.0 team points.

• Champ. Round 1 - Laineil Guim (Houston) 5-2 won by major decision over Dustin Woods (Valdez High School) 4-6 (MD 13-2)

• Cons. Round 1 - Dustin Woods (Valdez High School) 4-6 received a bye () (Bye)

• Cons. Round 2 - Dustin Woods (Valdez High School) 4-6 won by decision over PORTER JONES (Redington Sr. Jr/Sr High School) 0-2 (Dec 11-7)

• Cons. Round 3 - Matt Gregory (Glennallen High School) 8-7 won by decision over Dustin Woods (Valdez High School) 4-6 (Dec 9-8)

145G

Cora Kagak (0-5) place is unknown.

• Champ. Round 1 - Maddi Whitlock (Hutchison High School) 2-2 won by fall over Cora Kagak (Valdez High School) 0-5 (Fall 0:32)

• Cons. Round 1 - Cora Kagak (Valdez High School) 0-5 received a bye () (Bye)

• Cons. Round 2 - Joy Katcheak (Stebbins) 6-7 won by fall over Cora Kagak (Valdez High School) 0-5 (Fall 1:22)

160G

Oceana Holt (13-5) placed 4th.

• Champ. Round 1 - Oceana Holt (Valdez High School) 13-5 won by fall over Koretta Maui (Hutchison High School) 0-2 (Fall 0:42)

• Quarterfinal - Oceana Holt (Valdez High School) 13-5 won by fall over Emily Hoke (Kotzebue High School) 3-5 (Fall 1:20)

• Semifinal - Desarae Matheny (Lathrop Wrestling) 9-1 won by fall over Oceana Holt (Valdez High School) 13-5 (Fall 3:15)

• Cons. Semi - Oceana Holt (Valdez High School) 13-5 won by fall over Malia Johnson (North Pole Patriots ) 3-8 (Fall 0:40)

• 3rd Place Match - Halle Savage (Unalaska) 4-1 won by fall over Oceana Holt (Valdez High School) 13-5 (Fall 2:03)

235GF

Jana Allen (3-9) placed 1st.

• 1st Place Match - Jana Allen (Valdez High School) 3-9 won by fall over Sandra Santos (Lathrop Wrestling) 0-3 (Fall 1:11)

• Round 5 - Jana Allen (Valdez High School) 3-9 won by fall over Alexis Kinegak (Bethel High School) 2-6 (Fall 1:17)

• Round 3 - Jana Allen (Valdez High School) 3-9 won by fall over Sandra Santos (Lathrop Wrestling) 0-3 (Fall 1:17)

• Round 4 - Jana Allen (Valdez High School) 3-9 won by fall over Tharissa Thomas (Kotzebue High School) 3-2 (Fall 0:49)

• Round 1 - Jana Allen (Valdez High School) 3-9 won by fall over Alizae Brown (Palmer High School) 3-7 (Fall 1:32)

HERM JONES 2018 Results for Valdez High School

JV 130B

Caleb MacPherson's place is 9th and has scored 0.0 team points.

• Round 1 - Julian Johnson (Colony High School) won by fall over Caleb MacPherson (Valdez High School) (Fall 2:42)

• Round 2 - Toryn Morgan (Wasilla High School) won by fall over Caleb MacPherson (Valdez High School) (Fall 0:32)

• Round 3 - Serenity Everson (Redington Sr. Jr/Sr High School) won by fall over Caleb MacPherson (Valdez High School) (Fall 3:00)

• Round 5 - Percey Foster (Noorvik ) won by fall over Caleb MacPherson (Valdez High School) (Fall 1:00)

• 9th Place Match - Caleb MacPherson (Valdez High School) received a bye () (Bye)

JV 152B

Rafael Alfaro's place is 5th and has scored 15.0 team points.

• Round 1 - Dawson Swain (Bristol Bay ) won by fall over Rafael Alfaro (Valdez High School) (Fall 4:35)

• Round 2 - Caleb Coski (South Anchorage High School) won by fall over Rafael Alfaro (Valdez High School) (Fall 2:42)

• Round 3 - Rafael Alfaro (Valdez High School) won by fall over John Gosh (Redington Sr. Jr/Sr High School) (Fall 2:06)

• Round 5 - Rafael Alfaro (Valdez High School) won by fall over Ehren Gastelum (West Anchorage) (Fall 3:57)

• 5th Place Match - Rafael Alfaro (Valdez High School) won by fall over Vince Carter (Noatak High School) (Fall 0:47)

JV 160B

Dustin Woods's place is 3rd and has scored 22.0 team points.

• Round 1 - Dustin Woods (Valdez High School) won by fall over Elijah Hernandez (East Anchorage High School) (Fall 2:45)

• Round 2 - Dustin Woods (Valdez High School) won by fall over Diego Owens-Zavala (Bartlett High) (Fall 2:19)

• Round 4 - Dustin Woods (Valdez High School) won by decision over Adam Ware (Petersburg) (Dec 5-4)

• Round 5 - Porter Jones (Redington Sr. Jr/Sr High School) won by decision over Dustin Woods (Valdez High School) (Dec 9-7)

• 3rd Place Match - Dustin Woods (Valdez High School) won by fall over Austin Baker (South Anchorage High School) (Fall 4:00)

JV 171

William Benes's place is 14th and has scored 10.5 team points.

• Round 1 - Preston Long (Palmer High School) won by fall over William Benes (Valdez High School) (Fall 1:34)

• Round 2 - Connor Green (Wasilla High School) won by fall over William Benes (Valdez High School) (Fall 2:24)

• Round 3 - William Benes (Valdez High School) won by forfeit over Colton Copelin (West Anchorage) (FF)

• Consolation Bracket - William Benes (Valdez High School) won by fall over Jeremiah Slaven (Chugiak High School) (Fall 1:28)

• 13th Place Match - Scott Haines (Chugiak High School) won by decision over William Benes (Valdez High School) (Dec 8-3)

STATE VOLLEYBALL 2018 (Submitted by Coach Sharrai)

The Lady Bucs headed to Anchorage for State Volleyball competition Wednesday morning excited to get their practice time of 3:45 p.m. and start shedding some State competition anxiety! State was back in the Alaska Airline Center, demanding excitement from all the competitors as they make their way to the floor gazing up at the enormous space they have the honor of competing in for three days.

Valdez Lady Bucs went right to work Thursday putting the Homer Mariners behind them in four sets: 25-9; 14-25; 25-23; and 28-26. The match had 89 serves for 12 aces and 5 errors. Sydney Johnson led off the match serving 20 with 5 aces, Wesenberg 19 with 4 aces, Carlee Fleming 16, Jillian Fleming 15 with 2 aces, Kassi Howard 10, and Jade Watts with 9 serves.

Nikiski was next that night and the Lady Bucs took it right to them in set one 25-22. Nikiski, however, strengthened their efforts and took the Bucs in the next 3 sets 17-25, 22-25, and 13-25. This proved to be a much different game to the Lady Bucs as Nikiski's passing game held them to just 2 aces for 74 serves while the kills for the match amounted to 62 percent.

Edgecumbe was next on Friday. The Lady Bucs started off with a scare dropping set one 17-25. They decided, however, this was not going to be the end and came back fighting hard to take the next three sets 25-22, 25-19, and 25-21, never giving up their attack and showing a much better defense at the net. Serving was led by Wesenberg with 26 for 4 aces, C. Fleming and Watts both had two aces, with Howard and Johnson adding one each as well. 89 total serves for 10 aces and 35 kills from 51 attempts to help seal the deal for the Bucs.

After getting past Edgecumbe, Homer had managed to work their way back up the bracket to face us again later that night but the Lady Bucs were going to have no part of the play; they presented with the Mariners in game one. The Lady Bucs took care of business in three sets 25-15, 25-22, and 25-17 to keep moving up the seemingly endless bracket of doom they had set up for themselves!

Grace Christian was between the Lady Bucs and the Championship, so the semi-final game continued to show how the Bucs had changed their game. The Lady Bucs took Grace in three straight sets, opening set one with a 25-10 eye opener led by Wesenberg who went 10 serves with four aces while Johnson floored six kills.

The Lady Bucs were pumped as all their hard work had paid off and they earned their shot at the title the hard way making their way back up through tough competition to face Nikiski. The Championship match started off with a surprised Nikiski Bulldogs losing set 1, 25 – 17, as the Bucs defense was much improved from their earlier games with them. Jillian Fleming served up seven, followed by Wesenberg with six and an ace, Howard adding three and one ace as well. The Lady Bucs dragged away set 3, 25-22, to put the worry back on the other side of the net. Up two sets to one, the Lady Bucs felt the surge mounting and ripped into set four with five aces and 14 kills. Wesenberg led off going seven with one ace followed by C. Fleming six with one ace, Johnson four with one ace, and Watts four for two aces. Johnson floored five out eight with Howard going five for four kills to end set 4, 25-22. A few in the crowd thought they had done it but what they soon realized is in a double elimination game there is another single game to 30 that has to be played to decide who is the Champion since Nikiski had not lost yet.

The Lady Bucs take all of the five minutes allowed to rest after a very long struggle to come back up through the bracket, besting the Nikiski Bulldogs three sets to one to take the top seed going into the "If" game. Thirty points after three sets with a very active Grace Christian and four sets from a rested Nikiski game left the Lady Bucs possibly a little tuckered but no excuses were allowed and they rallied themselves back up to start the 30 points, winner take all, game! The Lady Bucs held even - back and forth going point for point until at 4 -4 trouble started. The Bulldogs started to pull away and at 5-9 forced a time-out for the Bucs to re-group and energize. Nikiski came out swinging hard and the Lady Bucs mounted an attack but the Bulldogs continued to lengthen their lead. The Bucs were serving well but the Bulldogs had cleaned up their passing and the Bucs found no aces helping them out. At 9-17 the last time-out had to be used to infuse one more rally from the Bucs!. They had promised themselves and Coach Sharrai that they would never give up and win or lose – go out fighting. The Lady Bucs answered that call to lay it on the line and went at it as follows:

Bucs 9-10-11 to-17; Bulldogs 17-18-19-20 holding the Bucs at 11; Bucs scrap it out 11-12-13-14 to 20; Bulldogs 20-21 to Bucs 14; Bucs 14-15-16-17 to 21 forcing Nikiski to take a time-out and pause the Bucs' rally; Bulldogs 21-22-23 to Bucs 17; Bucs 17-18 to 23 then 24; Bucs 18-19 to 24 then 25; Bucs 19-20-21 to 25 shortening the gap to 4; Bulldogs up one to 26-Bucs answer 22 but this would be the Lady Bucs final point of the match even though they fought each of those points out until the end, the Nikiski Bulldogs won the next four points to take the game 22-30.

The Lady Bucs came together as a team to fight back through a lot! Serves – 513 of them with 53 aces, 227 assists to set up a lot of kill attempts – 384 of them with 240 kills, but more importantly –creating and leaving smiles on their faces of a fantastic season, and memories of a great State Championship Tournament and how hard they fought throughout it!

Great Job Lady Bucs! Tournament awards followed and individual honors went to Jade Watts earning the Serving Award with Kassi Howard and Sydney Johnson making the All-Tournament Team. Coach Sharrai thanks you all for your kindness and integrity throughout the season-you did incredibly well!

Super Job Lady Bucs!