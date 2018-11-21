Police and emergency

(Any charges reported in this press release are merely accusations and the Defendant is presumed innocent until proven guilty.)

11/12/18

Traffic Hazard – A man wearing dark clothing walking in the middle of the road by Salmon Turnaround was reported. Officers were unable to locate anyone matching the description in the area.

Phone Person – A person called VPD to speak to an Officer regarding driving his ATV on City streets.

Public Event – Officers attended the Valdez City School's Veteran Day Assembly.

Burglary Residential – A caller reported someone broke into their home and stole various items. This is currently under investigation.

Traffic Hazard – Dispatch received a report of a Nissan Pathfinder operating without taillights on Hazelet Avenue after the caller nearly hit the vehicle. Officers were unable to find a vehicle in the area matching that description.

DUI – Curtis L Thomas, DOB 9/12/1977, of Valdez was arrested for Driving under the Influence. VPD subsequently applied for and received a warrant for the individual's blood. The blood will be sent to the crime lab for analysis.

11/13/18

MVA-D – A motor vehicle accident involving two cars with no reported injuries occurred at the intersection of Hazelet Avenue and Lowe Street. Officers issued both parties Alaska Motor Vehicle Participant Crash Forms.

Fish & Game – A woman called to report she hit an eagle with her vehicle and the eagle flew off. The woman called back shortly to state she found the eagle in some bushes. The ACO responded to the area and found that the eagle did not appear to be injured and it flew away on its own.

Agency Assist – VPD assisted EMS crews on a medical call.

MVA-D – A single motor vehicle accident with damage occurred on Airport Road. The driver was issued the Alaska Motor Vehicle Crash Form.

11/14/18

Public Assistance – Officers assisted a man by jump starting his four wheeler for him.

Traffic Hazard – While on patrol, Officers observed falling ice from a waterfall in Keystone Canyon. VPD contacted State of Alaska DOT and they took care of the problem.

Arrested – Misty L Phillips, DOB 3/18/74, of Valdez, was arrested for Violating Conditions of Release. Her original charge was for Assault x2, Resisting Arrest, and Disorderly Conduct.

Arrested – Curtis Thomas, DOB 09/12/1977, of Valdez was arrested for Violating Conditions of Release. Original charge DUI.

Public Consumption Marijuana – While on a routine bar check, Officers observed 4 individuals smoking marijuana. They were all issued warnings for Public Consumption of Marijuana.

11/15/18

Noise Disturbance – Officers responded to a report of a noise disturbance in the Valdez Mobile Home Park. After speaking to the involved parties, it was a verbal argument only and the parties separated for the night but planned to work things out the next day when sober.

Suspicious Activity – Suspicious activity was reported happening at night in Aleutian Village Trailer Park. Officers contacted a man who was found not to be one of the individuals reported.

Fraud – A business reported fraudulent checks issued from their bank account. This is currently under investigation.

Arrested – James Maurice January, DOB 12/31/1984, of Valdez, was arrested for Reckless Driving and Driving While License Suspended.

Civil Dispute – An individual contacted VPD to request the assistance of an Officer to retrieve his belongings from his ex-girlfriend.

Fish & Game – A large wolf was reported on Airport Road. Officers responded to the area and were not able to find a wolf or any dogs in the area.

Noise Disturbance – Officers responded to call about an individual yelling and making threatening comments. The parties involved stated no threats were ever made. The individual was issued a warning for Disorderly Conduct and another individual was issued a warning for Trespass.

11/16/18

Noise Disturbance – Loud music was reported in Simmons Trailer Court. Officers spoke to the subject who agreed to turn down the music for the night.

Agency Assist – Officers assist EMS crew on a medical call.

Parking – A vehicle was reported to be parked in the road impeding traffic. An officer contacted the owner of the vehicle and they moved the vehicle.

11/17/18

ATV – VPD dispatch received a call reporting a man on his ATV riding on the bike path in the park strip. Officers made contact with the individual who was plowing the bike path/sidewalk by the park strip for the kids.

Suspicious Activity – A man was reported tearing apart a motorhome parked at the C&D pit. Officers made contact with the man who stated he was running his dog near the motorhome, but did not take anything or touch the motorhome.

Domestic Disturbance - A woman reported that her ex-boyfriend was banging on her door causing some damages. Jack Hozey, DOB: 1/06/92, of Valdez was served a summons for DV Criminal Mischief.

Stop & FI – Officers made contact with a vehicle parked behind Wellhouse 4 and sent them on their way.

Stop & FI – While on a patrol, an Officer made contact with an individual looking for an address.

11/18/18

Traffic Complaint – A report of a semi-truck driving erratically was called in. The caller stated the semi-truck passed them on a double yellow line at a speed in excess to the speed limit. Officers made contact with the semi-truck driver who stated the driver pulled out right in front of him and he had no other option.

Burglar Alarm – A burglar alarm was activated at the Harbormaster's office in error. Officers responded to verify everything was secure and the alarm was reset.

11-12-18 Valdez Fire Department responded to a public assist request.

11-12-18 Valdez Fire Department responded to a public assist request.

11-12-18 Valdez Fire Department responded to a public assist request.

11-13-18 Valdez Fire Department responded to a public assist request.

11-13-18 Valdez Fire Department responded to an individual needing medical assistance. The patient was treated at the scene and transported to Providence Valdez Medical Center.

11-13-18 Valdez Fire Department responded to a public assist request.

11-13-18 Valdez Fire Department responded to a public assist request.

11-14-18 Valdez Fire Department responded to a public assist request.

11-14-18 Valdez Fire Department responded to a public assist request.

11-14-18 Valdez Fire Department responded to an individual needing medical assistance. The patient was treated at the scene and transported to Providence Valdez Medical Center.

11-14-18 Valdez Fire Department responded to a public assist request.

11-16-18 Valdez Fire Department responded to an individual needing medical assistance. The patient was treated at the scene and transported to Providence Valdez Medical Center.

11-16-18 Valdez Fire Department responded to a public assist request.

11-16-18 Valdez Fire Department responded to a public assist request.

11-16-18 Valdez Fire Department responded to a public assist request.

11-18-18 Valdez Fire Department responded to a fire alarm activation at the Valdez Senior Center. After investigation of the area, no fire was located and the fire alarm was reset.

Total Calls for Police & Animal Control: 111