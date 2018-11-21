Buccaneer scoreboard

Rifle Team Results submitted by Coach Victoria Hedman

This weekend the VHS rifle team traveled to Fairbanks to compete in a multi-team competition at Tanana Valley Sportsman's Association. Valdez, Lathrop, Hutchison, West Valley, and Delta high schools all shot in the competition.

This was the first match this year that Valdez shot paper targets vs. competing on an electronic system, which presented an additional challenge for our shooters and proved to be a good learning experience.

Earlier in the week, all five teams shot a 60 shot standing air match. Valdez came in second with a score of 2235 with 77 center shots (a team personal best). Delta took first with 2247 points with 80 center shots.

On Friday- Valdez shot in a 3 by 20 small-bore match against Lathrop and Hutchison, scoring 2098 points to Lathrop's 2107 and Hutchison's 2118 points. The combined air and small-bore scores gave Valdez the overall first place position with 4333 points and 109 center shots.

On Saturday Valdez shot another 3 by 20 against West Valley and Delta. Valdez shot well with 2147 total points. West Valley and Delta scored 2111 points and 2145 points respectively. With the combined air and small-bore scores, Delta took the first-place position for the day and Valdez took second.

Tiffany Larcom took second overall on Friday and first overall on Saturday. She also shot a personal best in the air match- 567 points with 25 center shots.

Each shooter improved their scores on Saturday over their Friday shoot.

The VHS rifle team will have two weekends off before going to compete in the Mid Alaska Championships (MAC) December 7-8.

Wrestling Results Submitted by Coach Tyler C-Thompson

Varsity Girls 160G

Oceana had a phenomenal weekend of wrestling proving that she is a force to be reckoned with. One her way to the finals Oceana pinned the # 4 seed that had pinned her last week at ACS, moving her into the Semi-Finals. In the Semis Oceana pinned the number 1 seed in 40 seconds moving her into the Lancer Smith Finals. Oceana came up short in the finals losing to the number 2 seed.

• Champ. Round 1 - Oceana Holt (Valdez High School) won by fall over Dakota Magnuson (Mt. Edgecumbe High School) (Fall 1:11)

• Quarterfinal - Oceana Holt (Valdez High School) won by fall over Halle Savage (Unalaska) (Fall 2:37)

• Semifinal - Oceana Holt (Valdez High School) won by fall over Madison Ellis (South Anchorage High School) (Fall 0:40)

• 1st Place Match - Amanda Wylie (Soldotna) won by fall over Oceana Holt (Valdez High School) (Fall 1:17)

Varsity Girls 235G

• Champ. Round 1 - Alizae Brown (Palmer High School) won by fall over Jana Allen (Valdez High School) (Fall 1:57)

• Cons. Round 1 - Jana Allen (Valdez High School) received a bye () (Bye)

• Cons. Round 2 - Jana Allen (Valdez High School) won by fall over Jasmine Andrews (Galena Hawks) (Fall 3:40)

• Cons. Round 3 - Jana Allen (Valdez High School) won by fall over Alexis Kinegak (Bethel High School) (Fall 1:29)

• Cons. Semi - Jana Allen (Valdez High School) won by fall over Sandra Santos (Lathrop Wrestling) (Fall 3:47)

• 3rd Place Match - Ashlan Tisega (West Anchorage) won by fall over Jana Allen (Valdez High School) (Fall 2:03)

Varsity 189

Kyle Henderson (15-7) place is unknown and scored 10.0 team points.

• Champ. Round 1 - Kyle Henderson (Valdez High School) 15-7 won by fall over Gabriel Daley (Houston) 0-4 (Fall 2:45)

• Champ. Round 2 - Andrew Hamilton (Eagle River High School) 12-4 won by major decision over Kyle Henderson (Valdez High School) 15-7 (MD 14-3)

• Cons. Round 2 - Kyle Henderson (Valdez High School) 15-7 won by injury default over Dylan Parka (Galena Hawks) 1-8 (Inj. 0:53)

• Cons. Round 3 - Kyle Henderson (Valdez High School) 15-7 won by fall over Lucas Frank (Palmer High School) 10-12 (Fall 3:27)

• Cons. Round 4 - Nephi Tidwell (Eielson High School) 23-7 won by decision over Kyle Henderson (Valdez High School) 15-7 (Dec 6-0)

JV 130

Caleb MacPherson's place is unknown and has scored 0.0 team points.

• Champ. Round 1 - Thomas Ooka (Seward High School) won by fall over Caleb MacPherson (Valdez High School) (Fall 0:47)

• Cons. Round 1 - Keegan St. Amand (Glennallen High School) won by fall over Caleb MacPherson (Valdez High School) (Fall 1:53)

JV 152

Rafael Alfaro's place is unknown and has scored 0.0 team points.

• Champ. Round 1 - Rafael Alfaro (Valdez High School) received a bye () (Bye)

• Champ. Round 2 - Wyatt Baise (West Valley Wolfpack) won by major decision over Rafael Alfaro (Valdez High School) (Maj 11-0)

• Cons. Round 2 - Talon Clifford (Chugiak High School) won by fall over Rafael Alfaro (Valdez High School) (Fall 1:54)

JV 160

Dustin Woods's place is unknown and has scored 6.0 team points.

• Champ. Round 1 - Matt Gregory (Glennallen High School) won by decision over Dustin Woods (Valdez High School) (Dec 12-5)

• Cons. Round 1 - Dustin Woods (Valdez High School) won by fall over Jaron Alf (Eagle River High School) (Fall 4:01)

• Cons. Round 2 - Dustin Woods (Valdez High School) won by fall over Diego Owens-Zavala (Bartlett High) (Fall 2:15)

• Cons. Round 3 - Landen Shaishnikoff (Unalaska) won by decision over Dustin Woods (Valdez High School) (Dec 10-8)

JV 171

William Benes's place is unknown and has scored 0.0 team points.

• Champ. Round 1 - Sam Lester (Lathrop Wrestling) won by tech fall over William Benes (Valdez High School) (TF 19-1)

• Cons. Round 1 - William Benes (Valdez High School) received a bye () (Bye)

• Cons. Round 2 - Jayden Aslakson (Palmer High School) won by fall over William Benes (Valdez High School) (Fall 0:33)

ALL-STATE MUSIC FESTIVAL

Three Buccaneer musicians were accepted to participate in the ASAA All-State Music Festival this past weekend. Jillian Fleming, Caitlin Mond, and Isaiah Silveira were chosen from 594 submitted auditions for vocal music to participate in the mixed choir. Chase Randall was an alternate for Bass 1, the most competitive of all auditioning sections. The three students participated in two and a half days of rehearsal at Chugiak High School preparing for a Gala Concert on Saturday evening at West High's auditorium. Caitlin and Jillian were Alto 2 vocalists and Isaiah was a Tenor 2. Isaiah also was in the top three of all tenor 2 submissions and competed for first chair honors. He also auditioned for a solo at the event. Mixed Choir was conducted by Dr. Lee Oleson of Dallas, Texas.

The final performance was breathtaking, moving, and fun. Treble Choir, Orchestra, and Band are also All-State events that performed on Saturday.

No events this next week. Have a Happy Thanksgiving.