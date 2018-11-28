Big shopping day in Valdez this Saturday

Also a good time to look at this year's Angel Tree

The city's community Christmas tree lighting Friday gave Valdez kids their first greeting by Santa.

Angel Tree

The good folks at Copper Valley Telecom have set up the Angel Tree at the Post Office in Valdez.

The tree gives the generous people of Valdez a chance to step up and help local children who are less fortunate receive Christmas gifts.

If you are fortunate enough to have plenty this holiday season, why not share with a struggling family this year?

Valdez Star photo The Angel Tree at the post office in Valdez helps needy kids in Valdez have a nicer Christmas.

CVT makes it easy. Simply visit the Angel Tree at the post office, select an ornament that has the age and needs of a child in Valdez whose family could use a helping hand during the holidays. Use the ornament to select gifts for the child, wrap them up and bring them back to the tree – it's that easy.

Christmas Bazaar this weekend

The annual Christmas Bazaar hosted by the Valdez Emblem Club is this Saturday, Dec. 1 according to long-time volunteer Agnes Hansen.

The event runs from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. at the Eagles and Elks.