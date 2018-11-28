ClassifiedsAboutContactAdvertise

The Valdez Star - Serving Prince William Sound and Copper River Basin

Big shopping day in Valdez this Saturday

Also a good time to look at this year's Angel Tree

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

November 28, 2018

Valdez Star file photo

The city's community Christmas tree lighting Friday gave Valdez kids their first greeting by Santa.

Angel Tree

The good folks at Copper Valley Telecom have set up the Angel Tree at the Post Office in Valdez.

The tree gives the generous people of Valdez a chance to step up and help local children who are less fortunate receive Christmas gifts.

If you are fortunate enough to have plenty this holiday season, why not share with a struggling family this year?

Valdez Star photo

The Angel Tree at the post office in Valdez helps needy kids in Valdez have a nicer Christmas.

CVT makes it easy. Simply visit the Angel Tree at the post office, select an ornament that has the age and needs of a child in Valdez whose family could use a helping hand during the holidays. Use the ornament to select gifts for the child, wrap them up and bring them back to the tree – it's that easy.

Christmas Bazaar this weekend

The annual Christmas Bazaar hosted by the Valdez Emblem Club is this Saturday, Dec. 1 according to long-time volunteer Agnes Hansen.

The event runs from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. at the Eagles and Elks.

 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.

Reader Comments
(0)

Add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

The Valdez Star

310 Pioneer Street, box 2949
Valdez, Alaska, 99686
Ph: (907) 835-2405
info@valdezstar.net

© 2018 Far North Media Inc.

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2018

Rendered 12/04/2018 01:02