Police and emergency

(Any charges reported in this press release are merely accusations and the Defendant is presumed innocent until proven guilty.)

11/19/18

Possible Drunk Driver – Dispatch received a report of a vehicle containing intoxicated minors who were yelling obscenities and driving erratically. Responding Officers contacted a group of scantily clad individuals. Alcohol was not involved.

Fish & Game – A motorist called to report they hit an eagle on the highway. No damage was reported to vehicle. The Animal Control Officer responded and transported the eagle to the Animal Shelter.

Animal at Large – A black lab with no collar or tags was reported loose at the end of Foraker. ACO responded and found no dogs in the area.

Domestic Disturbance – An anonymous report was called into VPD dispatch about a couple arguing in an apartment building. Officers responded to find nothing physical had occurred, just a verbal altercation. Both parties were issued warnings for Disorderly Conduct.

Drugs – An Officer conducted a drug investigation at the Valdez High School, where a student illegally possessed and distributed prescription medication [specifically, a Schedule II drug]. Charges were recommended and forwarded to the Juvenile Intake Officer.

Traffic Hazard – Dispatch received a report of two vehicles parked by the stop sign at the intersection of Airport Road and Richardson Highway. Officers responded to find one of the vehicles had broken down and the second vehicle was assisting in towing them to a safer location.

11/20/18

Family Issues – A parent called to report his son was not home by his curfew. A short time later, the parent called back to inform dispatch his son was on his way home.

11/21/18

Found Property – An ID was found for a local resident at Subway. To claim please contact the Valdez police department.

Safety Hazard – A concerned caller reported a couple of children were playing on the ice at Ruth Pond and felt the ice wasn't thick enough. An Officer responded to the area and found the children had adult supervision. The ice appeared pretty thick, and the children were permitted to continue playing on the ice under the supervision of the responsible adult.

Welfare Check – A caller reported a hitchhiker who was heading to Glennallen or Anchorage and who may not be dressed for the weather up country. The hitchhiker was gone when officers arrived in the area.

11/22/18

Fish and Game – Several callers reported a wounded eagle along the Richardson Hwy. The eagle was gone before the Officer arrived.

Disturbance Other – A caller reported that they were just assaulted by someone visiting them at their residence. Officers arrived on scene and stood by while the suspect collected their things and left. The caller did not wish to proceed with any criminal charges.

11/23/18

Traffic Hazard - A concerned citizen came into the police department to report that he almost ran over a person riding a bike dressed in all dark colors. The complainant bought the bicyclist a reflective vest and asked if an Officer would attempt to find them and give it to them.

Welfare Check – VPD received a welfare check on a mother and daughter who were reportedly in Valdez with no place to stay and were going to stay outside. Officers made contact with the subjects and assisted them with an alternative place to stay.

11/24/18

Burglar Alarm – An alarm company alerted Dispatch to an active burglar alarm at the Community Rec Center. When Officers arrived on scene, it was discovered one of the cleaners forgot an item inside and accidentally set off the alarm.

Safety Hazard - A concerned citizen reported that 4 juveniles were playing on the ice at Ruth Pond and they were attempting to break the ice. An Officer arrived on scene and warned them of the dangers of trying to break the ice and sent them home.

Driving While License Revoked – Trevin Barnes, DOB: 09/13/91, of Valdez was issued citations for DWLR and Open Container after he was pulled over on a routine traffic stop.

11/25/18

Arrest – James M January, DOB 12/31/84, of Valdez, was arrested for Violating Conditions of his release. His original charge was for Reckless Driving. He was also issued multiple citations. January was booked into the Valdez jail and released on his own recognizance, per the statewide bail schedule, and given a future court date.

Public Assist – Santa came to the Police Department and requested a ride to the tree lighting ceremony. He told us his reindeer were resting for the long flight they have to take on Christmas and he thought we would be nice enough to get him to where he needed to be.

11-21-18 Valdez Fire Department responded to a public assist request.

11-21-18 Valdez Fire Department responded to smoke showing at the Pipeline Club. After investigation of the area, there seemed to be a control burn in progress.

11-21-18 Valdez Fire Department responded to an obnoxious smell at Providence Valdez Medical Center. After investigation of the area, no fire or additional smell was located.

11-22-18 Valdez Fire Department responded to an individual needing medical assistance. The patient was treated at the scene and transported to Providence Valdez Medical Center.

11-22-18 Valdez Fire Department responded in assisting a medivac.

11-22-18 Valdez Fire Department responded to an individual needing medical assistance. The patient was treated at the scene and transported to Providence Valdez Medical Center.

11-23-18 Valdez Fire Department responded to smoke showing at the DOT Maintenance Building near the lighted Christmas Tree. After investigation of the area, no fire was located.

11-24-18 Valdez Fire Department responded to an individual needing medical assistance. The patient was treated at the scene and transported to Providence Valdez Medical Center.

Total Calls for Police & Animal Control: 90