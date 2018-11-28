Legal notices

City Public Works Surplus Sale

City of Valdez

Public Works Department

Sealed Bid Announcement

The City of Valdez Public Works Department will received sealed bids on the following surplus items:

Item #1

2001 FORD EXPEDITION - Blue

95,026 miles Minimum Bid: $1,000

Item #2

2005 FORD ESCAPE - Green

72,878 miles Minimum Bid: $1,200

Item #3

2007 FORD EXPEDITION - Black

98,837 miles Minimum Bid: $1,500

Item #4

2004 FORD E350 Van -White

91,027 miles Minimum Bid: $2,500

Item #5

2001 FORD EXPEDITION - Black

100,908 miles Minimum Bid: $500

Item #6

2000 FORD EXPEDITION - White

80,079 miles Minimum Bid: $500

Item #7

2004 FORD F250 Truck - Green

59,214 miles Minimum Bid: $2,500

Item #8

2007 FORD EXPEDITION - Black

138,161 miles Minimum Bid: $1,000

Item #9

1997 IME VACUUM PUMP TRAILER

Minimum Bid: $500

Item #10

LOADER TIRES 26.5-25 (6)

Minimum Bid: $1,000

All items can be viewed at the Public Works City Shop, 602 W. Egan by checking in at the office during normal business hours 8:00am to 4:30pm Monday- Friday. Viewers must check in with Shop staff. No after hours unattended viewing in the City Shop Yard will be allowed. If you have questions contact Joe Russell or Venessa Dawson at the City of Valdez, Public Works Department or call 907-835-4473.

Sealed Bids will be received at the office of the Public Works Director, City of Valdez, 602 W. Egan or mailed to P.O. Box 307, Valdez, AK 99686 Attn: Sealed Bids- Public Works, until 2:00p.m. on TUESDAY DECEMBER 4th, 2018 they will be opened publicly at 2:15 p.m. on December 4th, 2018, at the Public Works/City Shop, 602 W. Egan. Valdez, Alaska.

Please bid on each item separately with the item number listed. Please mark all sealed bids

"EQUIPMENT SURPLUS BID CONFIDENTAL"

Payment must be made by cash, cashier check, money order or credit card with the purchase item removed by 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday, December 12th 2018. All items will be sold as is, where is. The City of Valdez makes no warranties or representation, either implied or expressed, regarding the quality or condition of any item sold. At the time of purchase you will be required to sign a Disclaimer of Warranties and Release of Liability.