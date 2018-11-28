Major earthquake brings damage and chaos to Anchorage, MatSu

Valdez reporting only minor problems

Valdez shook – but remained largely undamaged – by the 7.2 earthquake that that rocked through Anchorage and the Matsu Valley this morning at 8:29 a.m.

While minor damage was reported throughout Valdez – broken glass in retail outlets and other damages to private homes – a different tale is emerging in the areas closer to the epicenter of the quake, which was 30 miles SW of Palmer and 10 miles north of Anchorage.

https://news.google.com/articles/CBMiWGh0dHBzOi8vd3d3LmFkbi5jb20vYWxhc2thLW5ld3MvMjAxOC8xMS8zMC9sYXJnZS1lYXJ0aHF1YWtlLXN0cmlrZXMtc291dGhjZW50cmFsLWFsYXNrYS_SAQA?hl=en-US&gl=US&ceid=US%3Aen

A good way to keep abreast of the situation is to monitor or sign up for emergency Nixel notifications from the Anchorage Police Dept. here:

https://www.google.com/url?sa=t&rct=j&q=&esrc=s&source=web&cd=1&cad=rja&uact=8&ved=2ahUKEwjG8Pni__zeAhV5HjQIHbNkC5gQFjAAegQIChAB&url=https%3A%2F%2Flocal.nixle.com%2Fanchorage-police-department%2F&usg=AOvVaw22q76t04pumowzy1A5N4UC

While there are widespread reports of damaged gas lines and collapsed or highly damaged roads, no injuries have been reported by area hospitals.

Emergency personnel are actively engaged in damage control, and concerned citizens are urged to not use 911 unless there is a true emergency.

Citizens have been advised to shelter in place if at all possible.