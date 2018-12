Darts scores from Nov. 21, 2018

Women's teams had a Bye during Thanksgiving

Valdez Dart Association

November 21, 2018

Men – Division I

Bulls Deep – 66

2537-63

Bentley's - 60

Just the Tips 47

Dart Side – 42

SDB – 26

Men – Division II

Illeagles – 73

P.D. – 62

Pirates – 56

Tons of Bull – 54

Outlaws – 51

High In: Jeremy Schaeffer – 1T2

High Out: Don Sieber - 74

High Ton: Rich Davis 5T6

8T0: None

Women – Division I

WWW – 79

Trips R Us – 72

6 Chix – 65

Eagle Women – 64

Neighbors – 48

Sativa Divas – 18

Women – Division II

Nice Tips – 59

Night Owls – 58

Anger Management – 48

Extroverts – 43

Happy Hookers – 38

Wildthings – 37

Weekly Scores – Men/Women

Just the Tips (7) vs Dart Side (8)

2537 (11) vs Bentleys (4)

Outlaws (7) vs SDB (8)

Illeagles (8) vs Pirates (7)

Tons of Bull vs BYE

Bulls Deep (3) vs P.D. (12)