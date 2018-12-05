Police and emergency

(Any charges reported in this press release are merely accusations and the Defendant is presumed innocent until proven guilty.)

11/26/18

Found Property: A backpack with miscellaneous items was found on a ski trail. To claim please contact the Valdez Police Department.

Fraud: A caller reported that they lost their credit card and charges had been made at local businesses. The cardholder called back to report that his wife had the card and had made the charges. Case closed.

Camping: Dispatch received a report of someone possibly camping at Dock Point. Officers found the campsite and left a "Camping Prohibited" notice.

Burglar Alarm: A burglar alarm was set off at a local business. The owner called to report they had accidentally set off the alarm and did not need police response.

Suspicious Person: Complainant reported an individual was trying to gain access to the college dorms then walked to a nearby restaurant where they proceeded to walk circles then walked over to the court building; complainant stated the individual appeared to be under the influence of something. Officers made contact and determined the person had court that morning and was where they needed to be.

Animal Cruelty: Complainant called to report that someone had trapped a cat, allegedly tortured it for 3 days and then stated they were going to feed it to a friend's dog. Complainant also reported that there were 3 other cats in the area that were on the list to be trapped. CSO contacted the suspected trapper who admitted to trapping a cat but said it was because they were concerned that a neighborhood dog was going to kill it. They agreed to call Animal Control to come collect any other cats that were found running loose.

Harassment: A resident reported receiving letters from an individual who is currently incarcerated in prison. The Chief of Police contacted the prison and asked for any future mailings to stop.

Disturbance: Complainant reported an individual banging on doors and trying to gain access to multiple apartments. Officers arrived and contacted the individual who denied making entry into any apartment they hadn't been invited into. Officers contacted the two individuals whose apartments the person had entered and they advised that he was allowed inside their residences.

Serve Time: Larry Sherman, DOB 4/13/80, of Valdez, reported to the Valdez Jail to serve 60 days. Original charges: Assault 4th Degree – Reckless Injury & Disorderly Conduct – Challenge to Fight.

11/27/18

Theft-Boat: Dispatch was contacted by the local US Coast Guard requesting an Officer meet them at the Coast Guard dock. USCG advised that they had observed a boat driving erratically out of the harbor and detained a male who they thought was possibly under the influence. They stated the boat was owned by the City of Valdez Harbormaster's Office. Arrested: Edward N Moore, DOB 10/18/89, of Valdez, was arrested for Vehicle Theft 1. He was later released on an unsecured bond.

Fish & Game: Caller reported a deceased otter near the roadway on Dayville Rd. The otter was retrieved and disposed of by the Animal Control Officer.

11/28/18

Disturbance: Two individuals were reported having a loud verbal argument. Officers arrived on the scene and separated the two for the night.

Possible Drunk Driver: Officers responded to a report of a possible drunk driver. After making contact with the driver, it was deemed they were not under the influence but that they were having mechanical issues.

Trespassing: An individual was trespassed from a local business for being extremely manic with the store employees. The manager stated that the individual has been an ongoing problem for his employees and wanted him formally trespassed.

Agency Assist: VPD was contacted by the ATF Anchorage office requesting assistance serving papers to an individual residing in Valdez. Officers were able to locate and serve the individual.

Public Assist: An Officer assisted a motorist who could not get their vehicle started.

MVA w/Damage: A motorist was traveling on Dayville road and attempted to stop at the stop sign; the road had more ice on it than expected and the motorist ran off the road and into the stop sign, knocking the sign over.

Vehicle in the Ditch: While Officers were at the scene of the above MVA they witnessed another vehicle go into the ditch. The vehicle was pulled out of the ditch and continued on their way.

Reckless Endangerment: A caller reported that an arrow had just came through the wall of their residence and landed only feet from one of the occupants who had been laying down. Officers arrived on scene and found that a juvenile had shot the arrow from his residence into the neighboring residence. The original complainant elected not to pursue formal charges; the juvenile was talked to by police and explained the severity of the situation.

Animal Noise: Complainant reported their neighbor's cat was sitting outside crying and making noise and that the owner of the cat refused to put it inside. Officers made contact and the owner agreed to collect the cat and put it inside.

Trespassing: Officers were requested to trespass an individual from a residence. Officers made contact with the individual and issued the trespass advisement.

11/29/18

Theft: A local business requested Officer assistance with a customer who attempted to steal an item from the store. The employee was able to get the merchandise back but was concerned that the individual may have stolen other items. Officers contacted the individual; whom did not have additional stolen items in his possession.

Disturbance: Complainant called to report that an individual had been trying to gain access to their car, that a verbal altercation occurred and that the individual had left the area. Officers were able to locate the suspect and place him under arrest. Arrested – Edward N Moore, DOB 10/18/89, of Valdez, for Criminal Trespass and Violating Conditions of Release, original charge of Vehicle Theft 1. Moore was released on $500 Unsecured bail.

Serve Time: Randolph Gearhart, DOB 01/31/1961, of Copper Center, reported to the Valdez Jail to serve 25 days. Original Charge: DUI

Theft of Property: Caller reported having approximately 80 gallons of fuel stolen from their fuel tank. Case currently under investigation.

Information: While disposing of a vehicle for the City of Valdez Abatement Program, a container of cremated remains were found in the vehicle. The remains were retrieved and VPD is attempting to locate the owner of the vehicle.

Harassment: Caller requested to speak to an Officer regarding harassment via social media. An Officer responded to their residence to show the caller how to block someone on Facebook.

11/30/18

Welfare Check: Caller requested a welfare check on an individual who they believed to be sick and had been unable to get ahold of. An Officer contacted the individual who appeared to be in satisfactory health.

Harassment: Complainant reported being harassed via text by a family member over a family dispute. Complainant was advised to let the family member know that the police were now involved and to stop all contact and to make a log of all received texts in order to show a pattern of harassment.

Trespassing: Dispatch received a call from an individual stating he was inside a residence that was not his, he stated the person residing at the residence was dating a serial killer and he was concerned for their safety. Police were dispatched to the address while dispatch contacted the person who actually lives at the residence and happened to be pulling into their driveway; they were advised to leave the area until police arrived. The subject was known by the person who lives in the residence, no charges were pressed, and he was allowed to gather his belongings and stay elsewhere.

Mother Nature: Numerous calls were received regarding the earthquake and tsunami warning. Officers assisted the school district in making sure the buildings were safe for students and staff to remain in.

Welfare Check: Caller requested a welfare check on a semi parked and running for approx. 6 hours. Officers made contact with the driver who stated they were waiting for a part to come in off the plane.

Assault: Caller reported a fight in progress. Officers arrived on scene and found that one female had assaulted another female over an ongoing issue of dog feces in the courtyard of the apartment complex they reside at. While the assault was occurring, a male attempted to break it up and in the meantime assaulted another male that was coming toward them. Arrested: Melissa Elliott, DOB 5/29/1969, of Valdez, for Assault 4th Degree. Per bail schedule, Elliott was released Own Recognizance. Summonsed: Rafael Ramos, DOB 2/17/1954, of Valdez, for Assault 4th Degree.

Alarm – Panic: A panic alarm was activated at a local business. Officers arrived and found there was no emergency, the alarm was set off by kids playing in the area.

Domestic Criminal Mischief: Complainant reported that while arguing, their girlfriend had busted out a window on their vehicle and left the area. Arrested: Amber Kilian, DOB 02/17/1983, of Valdez, for DV Criminal Mischief 5th degree. Kilian was arraigned and released on her Own Recognizance.

Suspicious Package: Caller reported a suspicious package near a dumpster at the Post Office. It was found that someone had attempted to mail the package but didn't have enough money so left it near the dumpster. VPD collected the package and returned it to the person attempting to mail it.

Possible Drunk Driver: Complainant reported a truck loaded with pallets was driving very slowly then very fast. The caller believed the driver was intoxicated. Officers were unable to locate the vehicle.

Domestic Assault: Dispatch received a 911 call from a female reporting a domestic disturbance in progress. Arrested: Joseph Valero, DOB 01/22/1986, of Valdez, for DV Assault 4th Degree & DV Criminal Mischief 5th Degree. Valero was arraigned and released on his Own Recognizance.

12/1/18

Fish & Game: Caller reported hitting a moose near MP 20 of the Richardson Hwy. Officers responded to dispatch the moose but the moose walked away prior to Officer arrival. The vehicle was towed from the area.

ATV: Caller reported that a red side by side had a young child riding as a passenger without a helmet. Officers were unable to locate the ATV.

Agency Assist: An officer assisted fire personnel with a report of an oven fire at a residence.

Criminal Mischief: Complainant reported that an individual had been in their house and let their dog loose and had refused to leave the residence until the police were called. The individual stated that the dog is a wolfdog and that it needed to be with its pack. Officers contacted the individual and placed him under arrest. Arrested: Edward Moore, DOB 10/18/1989, of Valdez, for Criminal Trespass 2nd Degree & Violating Conditions of Release. Moore was arraigned and is currently being held on $2,500 cash bail for each open case, totaling $7,500.

Arrested: Timothy Mills, DOB 09/28/1963, of Valdez, was arrested for Violating Conditions of Release. Mills is currently on pre-trial electronic monitoring and failed to submit a breath test at his scheduled time. Mills was released on $250.00 bail

Animal at Large: Complainant requested Officer assistance with a loose dog that appeared to be aggressive. Officers arrived and contacted the owner who was trying to get the dog back in the yard. They were having some issues with the electrical on the shock collar not working.

Gunshot Heard: Dispatch received a call stating they had heard gunshots in the area of Cottonwood - Black Gold subdivision. An Officer patrolled the area and was unable to locate anyone or hear anymore gunshot sounds.

12/2/18

Snow Removal: Snow plows are out! There were multiple vehicles throughout town parked on the street impeding snow removal. Do not park vehicles on the street, doing so may result in receiving a citation and having your vehicle towed.

Family Issues: Caller requested assistance getting their belongings from their residence and with ongoing family issues. The caller left the residence and went to another family member's residence.

11-26-18 The Valdez Fire Department responded to a diesel odor near the Wells Fargo Building. After investigation of the area, the odor had dissipated.

11-27-18 Valdez Fire Department responded to a public assist request.

11-27-18 Valdez Fire Department responded to a public assist request.

11-27-18 Valdez Fire Department responded in assisting a medivac.

11-30-18 Valdez Fire Department responded to the Valdez Middle School to investigate an odor in the area.

11-30-18 Valdez Fire Department responded to an individual needing medical assistance. The patient was treated at the scene and transported to Providence Valdez Medical Center.

12-1-18 Valdez Fire Department responded to an individual needing medical assistance. The patient was treated at the scene and transported to Providence Valdez Medical Center.

12-1-18 Valdez Fire Department responded to a fire at Sound View apartments. The fire was extinguished and the fire alarm panel was reset.

