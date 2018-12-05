Buccaneer scoreboard

Valdez High School sports updates

This Weekend in Valdez High School Sports (December 7-8):

Wrestling at Regionals in Su Valley (Friday and Saturday)

Rifle at UAF in Fairbanks (Friday and Saturday)

Varsity Boys Basketball at Wasilla on Saturday (Scrimmage Practice)

Wrestling - (Coach Tyler Calvert-Thompson)

Valdez wrestlers took a short trip to Glennallen after a weekend off the mat.

The wrestlers got one final tournament as we head into regions this next week. We have three days of practice to iron out some final things and get ourselves ready for the post season!

Glennallen Invitational Results for Valdez High School

Varsity Boys 140

Connor Britt's place is 4th and has scored 3.0 team points.

• Round 1 - Connor Britt (Valdez High School) won by fall over Luther Walker (Nenana High School) (Fall 5:42)

• Round 2 - Kobe Ames (Lathrop Wrestling) won by fall over Connor Britt (Valdez High School) (Fall 0:31)

• Round 4 - Hunter Sasser (Colony High School) won by fall over Connor Britt (Valdez High School) (Fall 5:22)

• Round 5 - Moses Korth (Glennallen High School) won by fall over Connor Britt (Valdez High School) (Fall 1:09)

Varsity Boys 152

Rafael Alfaro's place is 4th and has scored 13.0 team points.

• Champ. Round 1 - Rafael Alfaro (Valdez High School) received a bye () (Bye)

• Quarterfinal - Aeron Mills (Delta) won by fall over Rafael Alfaro (Valdez High School) (Fall 0:52)

• Cons. Round 2 - Rafael Alfaro (Valdez High School) received a bye () (Bye)

• Cons. Round 3 - Rafael Alfaro (Valdez High School) won by fall over David Scott (Glennallen High School) (Fall 5:10)

• Cons. Semi - Rafael Alfaro (Valdez High School) won by injury default over Paul Scott (Glennallen High School) (Inj. 0:00)

• 3rd Place Match - Aeron Mills (Delta) won by fall over Rafael Alfaro (Valdez High School) (Fall 0:38)

Varsity Boys 160

Dustin Woods's place is unknown and has scored 7.0 team points.

• Champ. Round 1 - Nathan Kisgen (Lathrop Wrestling) won by fall over Dustin Woods (Valdez High School) (Fall 2:38)

• Cons. Round 1 - Dustin Woods (Valdez High School) received a bye () (Bye)

• Cons. Round 2 - Dustin Woods (Valdez High School) won by fall over James Opp (Lathrop Wrestling) (Fall 3:37)

• Cons. Round 3 - Dustin Woods (Valdez High School) won by fall over Dante Burk (Nenana High School) (Fall 2:48)

• Cons. Semi - Matt Gregory (Glennallen High School) won by decision over Dustin Woods (Valdez High School) (Dec 12-7)

Varsity Boys 215

Jana Allen's place is unknown and has scored 2.0 team points.

• Quarterfinal - Jana Allen (Valdez High School) received a bye () (Bye)

• Semifinal - Jamar Toston (Colony High School) won by fall over Jana Allen (Valdez High School) (Fall 1:00)

• Cons. Semi - Jake Golden (West Valley Wolfpack) won by fall over Jana Allen (Valdez High School) (Fall 0:22)

Varsity Girls 160G

Oceana Holt's place is 1st and has scored 6.0 team points.

• Round 1 - Oceana Holt (Valdez High School) won by fall over Rebecca Toston (Colony High School) (Fall 0:43)

• Round 2 - Oceana Holt (Valdez High School) won by fall over Rebecca Toston (Colony High School) (Fall 0:40)