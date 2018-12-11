News briefs

A bald eagle guards its dinner that was stashed in a creek Tuesday in Alpine Woods.

Fire station open house

The Valdez Fire Dept. is hosting an open house at its main location adjacent to city hall this evening (Dec. 12) to invite the public to meet the project designers for the new fire station.

"Information about the new fire station project, schedule and opportunities to express your priorities and questions will be addressed," the City of Valdez said in a notice on its website.

Attendees are asked to not park in front of the bays housing fire trucks and ambulances, and to access the fire department through the main entrance to city hall.

Designers from Wolf Architecture, PND Engineers, RSA Engineers, and Corvus Design will be in attendance. Refreshments will be served.

"Blob" emerges in Gulf of Alaska

(AP) Another mass of warmer than normal water is slowly re-emerging in the Gulf of Alaska, scientists said.

The new "blob" could affect weather and fisheries in southeastern Alaska, but scientists said it doesn't appear as strong as the first one in 2013, KTOO Public Media in Juneau reported Monday.

Washington State Climatologist Nick Bond coined the term "blob" to refer to water mass in the Pacific Northwest.

"Without winds to draw heat out of the ocean and to mix up colder water from below, the near-surface waters, again, got quite a bit warmer than normal," Bond said.

The gulf water is about four degrees Fahrenheit warmer than normal, but it is not as hot or as deep as the 2013 blob.

"This isn't the new normal," Bond said. "But still, it's kind of alarming that we're talking about this sort of thing again so soon."

The blob-like conditions could lead to milder weather in southeastern Alaska, meaning less freezing and more rain, said Rick Thoman, a climatologist with the Alaska Center for Climate Assessment and Policy.

Southeastern Alaska is already seeing warmer-than-normal weather. Juneau's November was five degrees above normal, according to the National Weather Service.

The warmer weather could disrupt fish behavior. The previous warm ocean conditions likely contributed to shifts in pollock spawn timing and extended the range of salmon.

Andy Piston, a pink and chum salmon project leader with the state Department of Fish and Game, said a weak pink salmon run of 18 million is projected for next season. The last blob's effects were not uniform on pink salmon runs, he said.

"Some stocks did outstanding, and some stocks right next door did very poorly. A lot did average," Piston said. "So part of the problem is that we don't know exactly where in the ocean individual stocks are going for the most part."

Gov. Dunleavy to meet with Trump

(AP) Officials in Gov. Dunleavy's (dun'-LAY'-vee) office say he will be meeting with President Donald Trump on Thursday.

Officials said Monday that Dunleavy and 12 other newly elected governors and territorial governors will participate in the Washington, D.C., meeting.

Dunleavy says in a statement that the meeting is the "first of many opportunities to work in concert with the President and federal officials on advancing my administration's priorities, like bringing new jobs and investment to Alaska."