Buccaneer scoreboard

Upcoming Events for the Week of December 10-16, 2018

* Boys Varsity Basketball @ West Valley Tournament in Fairbanks Dec. 13-15.

* Valdez J.V. Boys @ J.V. Girls @ Lathrop, North Pole and West Valley Dec. 13-15.

Rifle Submitted by Coach Hedman

The VHS Rifle Team competed in the MAC (Middle Alaska Conference) Contest, their last match of the season, December 7-8. The Valdez Bucs joined teams from West Valley, Hutch, Lathrop, and Delta.

On December 7, the team competed in a Standing 60 shot Air Rifle match- and had a strong showing with a total team score of 2127 points with 48 center shots. Tiffany Larcom shot a personal best of 574 points with 28 center shots. She also earned the first-place position for individuals for that day.

On December 8, the team shot in a 3x20 (three positions, 20 shots each position) match. The team scored a total of 2216 points with 84 center shots. Tiffany Larcom earned the second-place position for individuals. The VHS team took third place overall in the competition. The hosts of the match recognized the Buccaneers for their strong showing during their first season as a high school rifle team.

Coach Larcom, Coach Hedman, and the Valdez High School Rifle team thank Valdez City Schools and the Valdez community for their support and help in making our first season a success. We look forward to next year's season.

ASAA Denali Results for Valdez

The Valdez Buccaneers took to the mat this weekend with their sights set on the state tournament. The Bucs had five wrestlers, Oceana Holt, Jana Allen, Caleb MacPherson, and Dustin Woods make it to the finals.

The following Wrestlers managed to place in the top three in the Denali Conf.:

• Oceana Holt: 2nd (State Qualifier)

• Jana Allen: 2nd (State Qualifier)

• Caleb MacPherson: 2nd (State Qualifier)

• Connor Britt: 3rd

• Dustin Woods: 2nd (Injury Default during Finals match)

• Kyle Henderson: 3rd

160G

Oceana Holt (17-7) placed 2nd.

• Champ. Round 1 - Oceana Holt (Valdez) 17-7 received a bye () (Bye)

• Quarterfinal - Oceana Holt (Valdez) 17-7 received a bye () (Bye)

• Semifinal - Oceana Holt (Valdez) 17-7 won by fall over Kristy Massey (North Pole Patriots ) 6-5 (Fall 1:10)

• 1st Place Match - Desarae Matheny (Lathrop Wrestling) 17-3 won by fall over Oceana Holt (Valdez) 17-7 (Fall 3:06)

• 2nd Place Match - Oceana Holt (Valdez) 17-7 won by rule over Kristy Massey (North Pole Patriots ) 6-5 (RULE)

235G

Jana Allen (11-12) placed 2nd.

• Champ. Round 1 - Jana Allen (Valdez) 11-12 received a bye () (Bye)

• Quarterfinal - Jana Allen (Valdez) 11-12 received a bye () (Bye)

• Semifinal - Jana Allen (Valdez) 11-12 won by fall over Sandra Santos (Lathrop Wrestling) 5-8 (Fall 2:48)

• 1st Place Match - Debranna Bealer (Eielson) 17-13 won by fall over Jana Allen (Valdez) 11-12 (Fall 2:48)

• 2nd Place Match - Jana Allen (Valdez) 11-12 won by rule over Sandra Santos (Lathrop Wrestling) 5-8 (RULE)

130

Caleb MacPherson (0-6) placed 2nd and scored 10.0 team points.

• Champ. Round 1 - Caleb MacPherson (Valdez) 0-6 received a bye () (Bye)

• Quarterfinal - Caleb MacPherson (Valdez) 0-6 received a bye () (Bye)

• Semifinal - Caleb MacPherson (Valdez) 0-6 received a bye () (Bye)

• 1st Place Match - Keegan St. Amand (Glennallen) 6-23 won by decision over Caleb MacPherson (Valdez) 0-6 (Dec 15-14)

• 2nd Place Match - Caleb MacPherson (Valdez) 0-6 won by rule over () (RULE)

140

Connor Britt (3-6) placed 3rd and scored 14.0 team points.

• Champ. Round 1 - Connor Britt (Valdez) 3-6 received a bye () (Bye)

• Quarterfinal - Colton Slatter (Susitna Valley Jr/Sr High School) 10-9 won by fall over Connor Britt (Valdez) 3-6 (Fall 2:00)

• Cons. Round 2 - Connor Britt (Valdez) 3-6 received a bye () (Bye)

• Cons. Round 3 - Connor Britt (Valdez) 3-6 won by fall over Luther Walker (Nenana) 0-2 (Fall 4:47)

• Cons. Semi - Connor Britt (Valdez) 3-6 won by fall over Pavel Maslovtsov (Delta Junction) 7-10 (Fall 3:18)

• 3rd Place Match - Connor Britt (Valdez) 3-6 won by decision over Colton Slatter (Susitna Valley Jr/Sr High School) 10-9 (Dec 11-10)

• 2nd Place Match - Adam Jockusch (Eielson) 6-1 won by tech fall over Connor Britt (Valdez) 3-6 (TF-1.5 3:40 (15-0))

152

Rafael Alfaro (1-12) place is unknown and scored 0.0 team points.

• Champ. Round 1 - Rafael Alfaro (Valdez) 1-12 received a bye () (Bye)

• Quarterfinal - Aeron Mills (Delta Junction) 12-7 won by fall over Rafael Alfaro (Valdez) 1-12 (Fall 1:45)

• Cons. Round 2 - Rafael Alfaro (Valdez) 1-12 received a bye () (Bye)

• Cons. Round 3 - Ronald Waska (Galena) 6-7 won by fall over Rafael Alfaro (Valdez) 1-12 (Fall 4:30)

160

Dustin Woods (6-8) placed 2nd and scored 17.0 team points.

• Champ. Round 1 - Dustin Woods (Valdez) 6-8 received a bye () (Bye)

• Quarterfinal - Dustin Woods (Valdez) 6-8 won by fall over Devon Hodges (Delta Junction) 8-6 (Fall 2:26)

• Semifinal - Dustin Woods (Valdez) 6-8 won by fall over Stephen Hunt (Delta Junction) 8-8 (Fall 4:56)

• 1st Place Match - Matt Gregory (Glennallen) 15-8 won by injury default over Dustin Woods (Valdez) 6-8 (Inj. 0:45)

• 2nd Place Match - Brayden Grorud (Eielson) 20-19 won by forfeit over Dustin Woods (Valdez) 6-8 (For.)

189

Kyle Henderson (15-8) placed 3rd and scored 17.0 team points.

• Champ. Round 1 - Kyle Henderson (Valdez) 15-8 received a bye () (Bye)

• Quarterfinal - Kyle Henderson (Valdez) 15-8 won by major decision over Andrew Holman (Hutchinson) 4-12 (MD 16-2)

• Semifinal - Nephi Tidwell (Eielson) 32-8 won by decision over Kyle Henderson (Valdez) 15-8 (Dec 10-4)

• Cons. Semi - Kyle Henderson (Valdez) 15-8 won by fall over Colton Guptil (Hutchinson) 5-13 (Fall 1:38)

• 3rd Place Match - Kyle Henderson (Valdez) 15-8 won by fall over David Johnston (Susitna Valley Jr/Sr High School) 3-9 (Fall 3:15)

• 2nd Place Match - Nephi Tidwell (Eielson) 32-8 won by rule over Kyle Henderson (Valdez) 15-8 (RULE)