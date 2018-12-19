Police and emergency

(Any charges reported in this press release are merely accusations and the Defendant is presumed innocent until proven guilty.)

12/10/18

Juvenile Issues: A parent reported their juvenile child had received a permanent tattoo without parental consent. Subsequent investigation resulted in charges being referred to Juvenile Justice.

Panic Alarm: A panic alarm was activated at a local business. Upon Officer arrival, it was determined to be a false alarm that was accidently activated.

Domestic Assault: Brent Leon Jorgens, DOB 07/16/1966, of Valdez was arrested for DV Assault in the 4th degree. Mr. Jorgens was booked into the Valdez Jail until mandatory arraignment the following day. Following that, he was released on an unsecured performance bond of $500.

12/11/18

Juvenile Issues: A juvenile called 911 because they were late for school and wanted a ride. Note: VPD strongly advocates for timely attendance at school, and all attempts to do should be made. Except for calling 911. Tardiness does not qualify as a public safety emergency.

VID: An Officer assisted a motorist whose vehicle was in the ditch.

MVA w/ Injuries: Police and EMS were dispatched to a three car motor vehicle crash, causing the Richardson Highway to be temporarily closed until the scene was processed and vehicles and people safely removed. One individual sustained minor injuries and was transported to the hospital.

Want to be notified of road closures or other Public Safety Alerts? Text 99686 to 888777 to receive your local NIXLE notifications.

Endangering Welfare of a Child: Marlin J Bostwick, DOB: 5/22/91, of Valdez, was issued a citation for Endangering the Welfare of a Child in the Second Degree after it was revealed she was heavily intoxicated and also the sole caregiver present for a young child. Bostwick provided a PBT sample, resulting in a BrAC of .277. Both Bostwick and her child were transported by VPD to a safe residence, with sober adults, for the evening.

12/12/18

Traffic Complaint: A newer silver Subaru reportedly passed 3 cars in a row in a double yellow line heading inbound on the Richardson Hwy. An Officer responded towards the area and was unable to locate a vehicle matching the description.

Driving While License Revoked: Tisha Dee Watts, DOB 06/30/1982, of Valdez was issued a citation for Driving While License Revoked.

12/13/18

DUI: Clayton Marshall Kramer, DOB 02/26/1983, of Valdez was arrested for Driving under the Influence and Misconduct Involving a Weapon in the 4th degree. He registered a breath-alcohol content of .244. Mr. Kramer was booked in to the Valdez Jail and held on $500 bail.

MVA-D: Police and Fire responded to a single vehicle rollover crash near the Nazarene Church. DOT was subsequently contacted and sanded that portion of the Richardson Highway.

12/14/18

Lost Property: A coin purse measuring 4”x3” containing cards and ID was reported lost in the Valdez area. If found please turn in to the Valdez Police Department.

Possible Drunk Drivers: On Thursday afternoon, the Valdez Police Dispatch received a number of calls from citizens reporting motorists who were swerving or driving inconsistently. Officers responded to each complaint and determined that the poor visibility and subpar driving conditions accounted for the manner of driving. No impaired drivers were contacted.

Traffic Complaint: A caller reported a dark colored Jeep in front of them with illuminated white fog lights facing the rear of the vehicle. Officers were unable to locate suspect vehicle. NOTE: White lights to the rear is a violation and also presents a safety hazard for those motorists behind your vehicle.

Suspicious Vehicle: A caller reported a small car in the lane of travel on Mineral Creek Loop Road with its emergency flashers on and stated it had been there for at least two hours. Attempts were made to contact the owners with no success. The vehicle was impounded.

Suspicious Vehicle: While on routine patrol, Officers came upon a vehicle abandoned in the middle of the street. Upon investigation it was determined to be stuck in the deep snow; it was later successfully removed.

Impeding Snow Removal: The Valdez Police Department issued eleven (11) warnings for impeding snow removal on city streets. VPD would like to remind everyone that for impeding snow removal, you may receive a warning for your first violation, but any further violations will result in a citation, a fine, and the likely impoundment of your vehicle.

12/15/18

Family Issues: Officers responded to a call of a dispute at a residence. Subsequent investigation determined that no crime had been committed. Parties were separated for the night.

12/16/18

Assault: Samuel V. Vanbuskirk DOB: 05/04/1983 was arrested for Assault in the 4th Degree – Domestic Violence. Vanbuskirk was arraigned and released on Electronic Monitoring on 12/16.

Suspicious Person: Valdez Police Dispatch received a call that someone was walking through Aleutian Village Trailer Park with a flashlight brushing snow off cars and looking in them. Officers responded to the area and the surrounding area and found no suspicious activity.

Animal Impound: A resident reported a neighbor’s dog in their yard and requested Animal Control to remove it. Animal control responded and impounded the dog. The owner called Dispatch later that evening and stated they would retrieve the dog the next day.

Misconduct Involving a Firearm (MIW): Officers responded to Aleutian Village Trailer Park after a citizen reported an individual had discharged a firearm twice.

Subsequent investigation revealed Tristan D. Harvey (DOB: 2/16/1997) as the individual responsible for discharging the firearm. Harvey was arrested and charged with one count of Misconduct Involving Weapons – 3rd Degree (a Class C Felony), two counts of Misconduct Involving Weapons – 4th Degree (a Class A Misdemeanor), and a sole count of Assault in the Fourth Degree (a Class A Misdemeanor).

12-11-18 Valdez Fire Department responded to a multi vehicle accident. One driver was treated at the scene and transported to Providence Valdez Medical Center. The other drivers were treated at the scene.

12-12-18 Valdez Fire Department responded to an individual needing medical assistance. The patient was treated at the scene and transported to Providence Valdez Medical Center.

12-13-18 Valdez Fire Department responded to activation of a smoke detector. After investigation of the area, no fire was found. The smoke detector was reset with new batteries.

12-13-18 Valdez Fire Department responded to a single vehicle accident. The driver was treated at the scene and transported to Providence Valdez Medical Center.

12-14-18 Valdez Fire Department responded to an individual needing medical assistance. The patient was treated at the scene and transported to Providence Valdez Medical Center.

Total Calls for Police & Animal Control: 110