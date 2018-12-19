Dear Santa: Valdez second graders write to the big man

2018 Miss Koontz's 2nd Grade Letters to Santa

Dear Santa,

How is Mrs. Claus? She makes the best cookies. What are your favorite cookies? Mine are oreos. So... let's get to the presents 1. Iphone 2. ARMS game 3. Apple Laptop. This is why I deserve a present, because I belive you're real. Because im nice. Have a great Christmas night Santa!

Love,

Noah

Dear Saint Nick,

How is Mrs. Claus? She makes the best cookie! How is the reindeer? I hope you have a great trip. I deserve present because I do my chores without my mom saying to. I do my homework, clean my room, and vacumm my living room, and my room. I want a iphone X, xbox, nintendo switch, and a toy knife you Have a great journey!

Love,

Silas

Dear Santa,

I love you Santa because you are the nicest person on this earth. I am listening to my teacher. I want a remote control race car. I want to be good for you Santa.

Love,

Curtis

Dear Santa,

Can you tell the reindeer I said hi. I should get presents. I help people when they need help. I do my homework. I do the shoes and the sink. I want a knife, Iphone x, five hundred dollars, Nintendo switch and a game on the iPhone X. Hope you have a good trip.

Love,

Rowyn

Dear Santa,

Sorry for bothering you. How are you doing? One day I went to your workshop and I wanted a doll. I was being good because when I get home and I go and hug my mom. I hope you have a safe flight. Good by SAnta and the elves and Mrs. Claus.

From,

Amelia

Dear Santa,

How are you? I would love to come help the elves. Can you say hi to the reindeer? I get presents for Christmas because I do my homework. Your reindeer are the best! I want a lot of boxes for Christmas and Link from the past and a Minecraft pillow. Last, I hope you have fun.

Love,

Keiben

Dear Santa,

I hope everybody is sleeping on Christmas. Say hi for me to the reindeer. I hope you are having a good time. How old are you? Can I have a laptop, an xbox, and an iphone X, a wii, and one more thing, an xbox switch. I read when my mom says and I listen. I go to bed on time. I hope you have a good time in the middle of the night.

By Santa,

AJ

Dear Santa,

Can you wake me up on Christmas Eve? I do not believe in you. I would like a iphone X, nintendo switch, an ipad, an apple tv and some candy canes for my tree. Can you say hi to the reindeer and to Mrs. Claus too? When you are at my house, can you put the presents in the back of th tree please and can you get me the game Fortnite and have a safe Christmas?

From Trent

Dear Santa,

Can you say hi to the elves and Mrs. Claus for me? What kind of cookies do you like? I'm very kind and nice. My little brother is very, sometimes he gets mad and bad. Can I please have lols, hatchimals and a laptop. Thank you for being nice to all the good kids.

Love,

Savannah

Dear Santa,

Can you say hi to the reinder for me please? Mrs. Claus maks the best cookies. I want for Christmas is a drone, Barbie camper please. Oh and sorry for bugging you. Way I deserve a present is because I do my chors.

Love,

Kaylee

Dear Santa,

How are you? How do you fly so fast? How ar the reindeer? Mrs. Claus makes the best cookies on planet Earth. I help keep my room clean and I help my cousin when they need it. That's why I deserve a present like a nintendo swich or a skatebord and my own tool set. Have such a great trip!

From,

Sean

Mrs. Arnold's class

Dear Santa,

Hello Santa. How many elves dot you have? I have been good this year. I want my friend May May to come over fro Christmas. I want a puppy for Christmas and I have been good this year. I think presents are fun! Another thing, I love Christmas! I hope everyone has a good Christmas. I really want a math book and I promise to behave next year. I know I might have cookies left for you and milk too. I don't know about the reindeer. I hope I remember. Farewell Santa. I wish you a very good Christmas!

Love,

Zoey

Dear Santa,

I hope you are having a good time with Mrs. Claus. Does Rudolf's nose really glow red?

What do you do? I think I've been nice. I would like a laptop, tea set, a morph board, and to quilt with my mom for Christmas. I do my chores sometimes a lot. I have been a good girl. For these reasons, I should get a hoverboard. Next year I will be so so good. I hope you like the cookies and milk. Santa you are the best! Farewell.

Love,

Libby

Dear Santa,

Merry Christmas! How's Rudolf doing? I have been good. For Christmas I want peace around the world. I also want a baby Brother. I also want everyone to be happy. I also want you to be happy. I should get these gift because they are for other people. Next year I will be even better. I hope you like the cookies and apple cider. See you next year Santa.

Love,

Cole

Dear Santa,

Merry Christmas. Have Ellie and Bob been good? I've been very good this year. I would like a stroller, a bitty baby, a play mat, and real baby food. I think I should get these gifts because I've helped my brother Jaxson and I obeyed my parents. I also did my chores. For these reasons I think I deserve a Bitty Baby. I will behave very well next year. I hope you like my cookies. I wish you farewell and a Merry Christmas.

Love,

Julia

Dear Santa,

Merry Christmas! How do you make toys? I've been a good boy. I would like a spiderman mask, a spiderman gun, and a giant inflatable dinosaur and a Lego Ninjago Kuzmac and a shark car. I've been a good boy for the year. I've always been good. I will leave you milk and cookies and chocolate. Merry Chrismas!

Love,

Noah B.

Dear Santa,

Merry Christmas! Does Rudolf's nose glow? I have been good. I want a Barbie Camper, a Barbie doctor set, fingerlings, a shopey's home, LOL big surprise, and a LOL spy set. I love my family, I have helped Libby, and I helped my dog when he was hurt. For these reasons, I should get my gifts. I am going to be good and helpful next year. I am going to leave milk and cookies for you. Farwell and Merry Christmas.

Love,

Raegan

Dear Santa,

Merry Christmas Santa! I hope you come to my house. Is your hat magic? I have been helping. Dear Santa, these are the things I would like for Christmas: A Crate Creature Five Surprise, LOL Surprise Bigger Surprise, LOL biggie pet, a morf board jet, and my Grandma back. I have not been hurting my brother or sister. I deserve my gifts because I have been nice. Next year I will be good. I hope you like cookies and eggnog. Farewell Santa.

Love,

Olivia K.

Dear Santa,

Hello Santa! How are you doing? How's Rudolf? How's Mrs. Claus? How do you deliver tons of gifts in one night? I've been a good girl. For Christmas, I'd like a baby sister, Haddie's eyes to get better, a happy family, a big stuffed dog, and a bike. I should get a gift because I've been a good girl this year. I've been nice. I've been helpful. For these reasons, I think I should get my gifts. Next year I will be good. I hope you like what I leave you. Farwell Santa. I hope you have a good Christmas. 

Love, Jaysa

Dear Santa,

Merry Christmas! Can my mom get half of my presents? I have been a good boy. This is my wish list: #1 A Golden Beyblade Burst #2 A Treasure X #3 A Nintendo Switch. #4 A Power Ranger Ninja Steel Sword Red Ranger #5 Art Supplies #6 some gum #7 a nerf gun. #8 A 700,000 dollar bill. I think I deserve my presents because I am a good boy and helped my mom clean. Farewell Santa! I will leave you a surprise.

Love,

Wade

Dear Santa,

Hi Santa! Do you eat gingerbread people at the North Pole? I have been a good boy this year. For Christmas, I would like a dirt bike and a smart watch. I deserve my gift because I help my Mom and my brother and because I cleaned my room. For these reasons, I should get a smart watch and a dirt bike. I will give you eggnog and cookies. Have a good year!

Love,

Connor

Dear Santa,

Merry Christmas! How is your family doing? I have been behaving this year. For Christmas, I want Nerf guns with bullets, books, Legos, Star Trek ships, and an army pack. I have earned these gifts because I give you cookies and milk. I have been good. I love Christmas! I will behave good next year. I hope you like the cookies and milk. Farewell Santa. See you next year. Have a fun time with your family.

Love,

Sorin

Dear Santa,

Merry Christmas Santa Claus. How is Mrs. Claus and the reindeer? This year I behaved by cleaning my room, helping my mom and dad and two baby sisters. This year I would like LOL Bigger Surprise, a sewing kit, LOL Hair Goals, and a Doll All Gone Baby. I should get these gifts because I love my family, I help out, I helped my dog and I help my mom. I should get these gifts because I helped my Grama and Papa and two baby sisters. I hope you like what I give you for Christmas. It will be milk and cookies. I wish you a Merry Christmas.

Love,

Averey

Dear Santa,

Merry Christmas! Are you allergic to anything? This year I have been a good boy and was nice to my friends. For Christmas I want a Vector Robot, a Morfboard, and a Jumbo Pokemon Card. I should get these gifts because I have always wanted them and I have been good and listening this year. They also looked cool to have. For these reason, I should get my toys. I will be great next year. I hope you like cookies and milk. Good bye Santa and farewell.

Love,

Sean H.

Dear Santa,

Merry Christmas! How are Prancer and Rudolf? I have been good and bad. I want a Five Nights at Freddies. I want a wind-up robot. I want a remote control car and a memory card for my phone. I want a Morfboard. I think I should get these because I have been good for the most part. I have been nice. I have been helpful. For these reasons, I think I should get these presents. I will be good next year. I hope you like cookies. Farewell. I hope you have a good year.

Love,

Aiden

Dear Santa,

Merry Christmas Rudolf and Santa. How are Dancer and Rudolf? I've been good and bad. I would like a phone and an iPad. I would also like a baby sister, a kitten, glasses, tools, and a room. I listen to my mom when she said to clean up like my mom said. I listen to my mom. I should some of these gift. I do my homework ever night. Next year, I will behave . I will leave you vanilla cookies and chocolate milk. Have a good flight Santa and Rudolf, Dancer and Comet, and Prancer and Cupit and Donner and Blitzen.

Love,

Peyton G.

Dear Santa,

Merry Christmas! How many elves do you have? I have been a good boy. I would like laser tag and a Nintendo Switch. I also want new games for my X-Box. I also want a X-Box One. I also want a computer because I have been a good boy. I do my chores and I have been nice. I have been so nice. I do a lot of chores. I hope you like my mom's and I's cookies and milk. Bye Santa.

Love,

Mason

Dear Santa,

Merry Christmas. Have your elves been good or bad? I have been good. For Christmas I want it to snow. I want a Christmas shirt, a robot for my brother, a lot of 1,000 dollars for my mom and dad. I would also like a Barbie Doll Baby Kit, a T-Rex toy that roars for my brother, and a TV in my room for me. I think I've been good. I think I deserve the gifts and I think I deserve a kid car you can sit in. For these reasons, I should get these gifts. Next year I will be very good. I hope you like my cookies. Merry Christmas Santa!

Love,

Bryndi

Dear Santa,

Merry Christmas! How is Rudolf doing? I have been good a lot. I would like a Nerf Gun, a dirt bike, a Morfboard. I have been good a few times. I have been nice to my family. For these reasons, I think I should get my gifts. Next year, I will be really good and will have a good attitude. I hope you like the cookies I will leave you. Merry Christmas to all!

Love,

Wyatt W.

Mrs. Johns' class

Dear Santa,

Santa, how many kids are in the world? This year I want a LOL house, phone, barbie playdoh cooking set, hamster and a shopkins' car. I deserve these things because I take good care of things. I make food for my dog. I make things. I help make cupcakes. I cleaned the house. I vacuumed the house. Merry Christmas!

From,

Ophelia

Dear Santa,

Hi Santa. I really want a puppy please and I want nerf guns and a new kindle and an x box one controller and some arrows for my bow please. I have been good. I help my mom and dad. I've been nice to my sisters. I help my sisters. I help everyone in my family too. Most importantly, I love my family. How do you see every kid in the world?

I love you Santa,

Dear Santa,

Do you have 2,000 elves? I want a go pro and a Nintendo Switch. I've been doing good in school. I finished my reading assignments. I help my grandma with chores. I helped with the dishes. I have been a good boy. I am nice to friends. How are you doing in the North Pole?

Your friend,

Vincent

Dear Santa,

How many elves do you have? I want MiBro Really Rad Robot, a really really really super ultra-mega fast sled, Mario Kart, and a skateboard. Ooh, how many cookies did you eat? Write back. I wasn't touching my elf on the shelf. I've been nice to my friends. I've been nice to my sis.

From,

Kylie

Dear Santa,

How many elves do you have? I deserve a video camera, puppy, Nintendo Switch, super duper ultra-extra fast sled, some Minecraft toys, and Roblox toys. I've been very nice. I helped my friends make a snowman. I've been polite too. I say please and thank you. I helped my mom make cookies. How many cookies did you eat last year?

Your friend,

Olivia

Dear Santa,

How tall are you? I would like a mirror brush, two sides, mermaid tail, and a laptop. First, I am good like I cleaned my room. Next, I've been kind. I help my friends up. Last, I've been helpful. If someone hurts my friends I will get a teacher. Merry Christmas!

Your friend,

Amelia

Dear Santa,

How many elves do you have? For Christmas I want a puppy, hamster, squishes, slime, and an LOL Bigger Surprise. I have been good. I haven't touched Tipca (elf on the shelf). I have been getting good grades in school. They are all P for perfect! I've been doing my homework. I get them to school on time. How many candy canes have you eaten? Have a great Christmas!

Sincerely,

Peyton

Dear Santa,

Are you okay up in the North Pole? Santa, I want a bike, race car, and an elf. I cleaned my room and my desk. I cleaned up after myself. I've been good at home. I made my bed. At school I have worked hard. I did my homework every week. Ho ho ho, Merry Christmas!

From,

Frankie J

Dear Santa,

How are you Santa? Do you say ho ho ho? For Christmas I want a Beyblade and Legos. First, I've been good. Please. I have done my math. Next, I've been nice. When my friend fell I walked him to my teacher. Last, when I lose in soccer I say, "Next time we'll win." Happy Christmas! Have an awesome day.

From,

Harvey

Dear Santa,

How many houses do you go to? Are you sure you go to all the houses in the world? What I want for Christmas is a hamster and a bunny. A real bunny and hamster. I am trying to be my best. I try to be on my best behavior. I take care of my puppies. I give my puppy food. I try not to be mean. I take care of my brother. That's why I deserve those things.

Your friend,

James

Dear Santa,

How many cookies do you eat? Do you shave your beard? Are your elves funny or silly? Can I have 2 nerf guns and a big soft bunny for Sabine. Also, can you get me a Husky dog. Please Santa I have been good. I have been nice. I have been good for a week. I took care of my sister.

Your friend,

Oliver

Dear Santa,

How many elves do you have? For Christmas I want a Nintendo Switch and Fortnite. I've been cleaning the house because I vacuumed and cleaned the shoes. I've been good because I've been good in school. I've worked hard this year by staying on task. How fast can you deliver all the presents before the sunrises?

Sincerely,

Brody

Dear Santa,

Are you real? Your sled is cool. I would like an Xbox one, Lego Star Wars, and 1,000 money. First, I've been good in school. I am nice to my friends. Next, I get good grades and I do my work. Last, I am so nice. I make friends. Have a safe Christmas around the world!

Your friend,

Dylen

Dear Santa,

Howdy Santa! Can I have an Apple laptop for Christmas please? I have done my bed and clothes, cleaned the living room, and I have done laundry. I helped my mom and my dad. I have been good at home. I have been good at my mom's home. I cleaned the living room and made the bed. How many cookies have you eaten?

Your friend,

Wyatt

Dear Santa,

How many elves do you have? I want a toy for my brother and a toy for me. I'm good every day and I'm good by doing my homework. I do good a school. I do my work. I'm good at home. I listen to my babysitter. Have a safe and good Xmas!

Your friend,

Keith

Dear Santa,

How many elves do you have? 900? I want a fish, a fish tank, and a monster truck. I did my work. I finished math. I've been nice. I helped my dad. I've been good. I helped wash the car. This is why I deserve this.

From Lucas