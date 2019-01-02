Police and emergency

(Any charges reported in this press release are merely accusations and the Defendant is presumed innocent until proven guilty.)

12/24/18

Electronic Monitoring Case Work – The VPD's electronic monitoring company called to advise that one of our clients was at an unauthorized location. Officers made contact with the individual and they were waiting for a friend to come out of the residence. They were aware they were not to have contact with specific individuals and were abiding by the conditions.

12/25/18

MERRY CHRISTMAS!!!!!

Illegal Wood Cutting – An individual was found cutting wood in an unauthorized area. The individual was cited for the incident. The wood was surrendered and subsequently given to several residents in need of firewood.

MVA with Injuries – A motor vehicle collision, involving two vehicles, occurred on the duck flats. No one was transported to the hospital for their injuries.

Mental and Alcohol Hold – An individual was reported wearing all black clothing while walking on the center line of the Richardson Highway on the duck flats. Officers contacted the individual and offered him a ride to his destination. During the contact, the pedestrian was observed to be heavily intoxicated and in a poor mental state. Officers deemed him unable to safely care for himself and transported him to the Valdez Jail, where he was monitored throughout the night and released the following morning.

12/26/18

Traffic Hazard – Another (different) individual was wearing all black clothing while walking on the shoulder of the highway. Motorists complained of being unable to see the pedestrian due to the color of clothing and it being dark outside. Officers made contact with the individual, deemed it a potential safety hazard, and provided the pedestrian a ride to their destination.

Domestic Disturbance – An owner of a residence called to say their tenants were having an altercation. Officers arrived on the scene and talked to the two who were allegedly having a physical altercation. It was found that it was a verbal disagreement and they were advised to keep the noise down.

Arrest Warrant – An arrest warrant was requested, obtained, and executed for the arrest of Frank R Watson, DOB 12/31/67, of Valdez, for Misconduct Involving Weapons in the Third Degree. Mr. Watson was released on his own recognizance following his arraignment.

Welfare Check – A welfare check was requested on an individual who was thought to be suicidal. Officers were able to find the individual, who was safe and had already made arrangements to speak with a mental health professional.

Domestic Disturbance – Officers got called back to the same residence from the earlier disturbance call. Again they found no physical altercation. The two were told they needed to find other places to live if the situation at the residence didn't improve.

MVA w/Damages – A motor vehicle collision occurred when one of the drivers failed to stop at a stop sign. All necessary forms were given to both drivers. The at-fault driver was issued a citation for Failure to Stop at a Stop Sign.

12/27/18

Attempted Burglary: A local business reported a possible attempted burglary. An employee was unable to unlock the door with their key due to an obstruction in the lock, as though something broke inside while someone tried to force the lock open. No additional damage was done to the door and no entry was made.

Domestic Disturbance: Complainant reported two people were outside a residence fighting. Officers contacted both individuals, who were having a verbal argument.

Suspicious Vehicle: Caller reported that a vehicle parked on the street had been idling for over an hour. The vehicle had left the area prior to Officer arrival.

Suspicious Person: Complainant reported seeing an individual, wearing no shirt and yelling into a cell phone, crouched down near the complainant's vehicle that was parked in the driveway. The complainant knocked on the window and the person ran from the area. Officers were unable to locate anyone in the area matching the description given.

12/28/18

Disturbance – Noise: Caller reported their neighbors having a loud argument, waking up the whole neighborhood. Officers made contact with the individuals, who could be heard from outside the residence, and issued Disorderly Conduct warnings for the noise.

Found Property: A wallet belonging to Casey Somerville of Copper Center was found near mile 54 of the Richardson Hwy and turned into VPD. We have been unable to make contact with Mr. Somerville to return his wallet. If you have the means to do so, please advise him that we have his property.

Traffic Hazard: While on patrol, an Officer came upon some mattresses in the road that had come out of a truck while being taken to the Baler. The debris, while softer than most other items in the roadway, were large and a traffic hazard - causing vehicles to swerve so as not to hit them. The Officer escorted the truck and mattresses to the dump.

12/29/18

Welfare Check: VPD Dispatch received a call from Anchorage Police Dispatch regarding a call that had been received at a Crisis Center and passed on to APD. It was found that the call had come from a citizen in Valdez, with the caller stating that they were going to shoot themselves or be shot by police officers. Officers made contact with the caller and their spouse at their residence. They consented to Officers removing a firearm from the residence and storing it at the Police Department for safekeeping.

Welfare Check: A welfare check was requested on an individual (different from the individual from above) who had left their residence a couple of hours earlier, has been battling depression and alcoholism, and had not been answering their cell phone. The caller was concerned for their welfare and unsure where they might be. The complainant called back and had been able to locate the individual at their employer's residence and was able to confirm that everything was fine.

Attempted Burglary: Complainant reported that while checking on their brother's residence in Valdez Mobile Home Park, they found that the door had damage and pry marks from someone trying to gain access. Case is currently under investigation; please call VPD at 835-4560 with any information.

Cyber Crime: A City of Valdez employee reported receiving a threatening email demanding money in bitcoin or the sender would "pour out acid in your visage". The email was given to the IT department.

Assist Medical: Officers responded to assist EMS with a report of a self-inflicted injury. Patient was transported to PVMC.

Welfare Check: Caller reported a female pedestrian who appeared heavily intoxicated. An Officer made contact and - although the female did not want any assistance, the Officer ensured she made it safely to her residence.

Animal at Large: Complainant reported two boxer dogs were chasing cars on Salcha Way and almost got hit. The dogs had left the area prior to Officer arrival.

12/30/18

Impeding Snow Removal: Officers contacted several people to move vehicles that were impeding snow removal around town.

12-25-18 Valdez Fire Department responded to an individual needing medical assistance. The patient was treated at the scene and transported to Providence Valdez Medical Center.

12-25-18 Valdez Fire Department responded to a request from Providence Valdez Medical Center for additional EMS support.

12-25-18 Valdez Fire Department responded to a medivac request.

12-25-18 Valdez Fire Department responded to a medivac request.

12-25-18 Valdez Fire Department responded to a multiply vehicle accident. All passengers were treated at the scene.

12-26-18 Valdez Fire Department responded to a possible carbon monoxide leak. The area was investigated and no carbon monoxide was detected.

12-27-18 Valdez Fire Department responded to an individual needing medication attention. The patient was treated at the scene.

12-27-18 Valdez Fire Department completed a fire suppressant inspection for a local business.

12-28-18 Valdez Fire Department responded to a trailer fire. All occupants were able to escape the fire and the fire was extinguished.

12-21-18 Valdez Fire Department responded to a patient needing medical attention. The patient was treated at the scene and transported to Providence Valdez Medical Center for additional medical services.

12-17-18 Valdez Fire Department responded to a possible Carbon Monoxide leak. After investigation of the area, no carbon monoxide was detected.

12-17-18 Valdez Fire Department responded to an individual needing medical assistance. The patient was treated at the scene and transported to Providence Valdez Medical Center.

12-18-18 Valdez Fire Department responded to a medivac request.

12-18-18 Valdez Fire Department responded to a medivac request.

12-19-18 Valdez Fire Department responded to a fire alarm activation at Silver Bay Seafood's. After investigation of the area, no fire was located and the alarm was reset.

12-19-18 Valdez Fire Department responded to a medivac request.

12-19-18 Valdez Fire Department responded to a transport request to Providence Valdez Medical Center.

12-19-18 Valdez Fire Department responded to a transport request to Providence Valdez Medical Center.

12-20-18 Valdez Fire Department responded to the fire alarm at the Valdez Senior Center. After investigation of the area, the cause of the alarm was burnt food. The fire alarm panel was reset.

12-21-18 Valdez Fire Department responded to a patient needing medical attention. The patient was treated at the scene.

12-21-18 Valdez Fire Department responded to a transport request to Providence Valdez Medical Center.

12-21-18 Valdez Fire Department responded to a transport request to Providence Valdez Medical Center.

12-21-18 Valdez Fire Department assisted Santa Claus with his deliveries.

12-21-18 Valdez Fire Department responded to a transport request to Providence Valdez Medical Center.

12-22-18 Valdez Fire Department responded to a Medivac request.

12-22-18 Valdez Fire Department assisted Santa Claus with his deliveries.

12-23-18 Valdez Fire Department assisted Santa Claus with his deliveries.