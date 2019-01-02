Obituary: David Marcy

October 21, 1960-December 16, 2018

On Sunday, December 16, 2018, Mr. David John Marcy of Oliver, B.C., Canada passed suddenly at the age of 58 years.

He was preceded in death by his father, Ray Marcy, and sister, Beverly Fawthorpe.

Dave will be kindly remembered by his loving family, including wife Tracey Marcy; daughter Dorothy Chora (Kevin); sons Ray Marcy (Lacey Zvonarich) and Joe Marcy (Miranda Pendergraft); mother Bella Marcy; brothers Gord Marcy and Don Nyman (Barb); and nieces Lindsay Nyman and Makayla Marcy.

Dave was well known for running a fishing and hockey shop from his home and was highly respected in the area for his skate sharpening ability. Recently Dave was working for Canada Post.

He was involved in his community over the years, volunteering his time with the South Okanagan Figure Skating Club and South Okanagan Minor Hockey Association while his children were involved. Dave was awarded the Volunteer of the Year for Skate Canada, Volunteer of the Year for BC Hockey and was the #1 Relief RSMC.

Dave enjoyed his yearly fishing trips with friends, hunting, hockey, his hobby farm and garden, baking – amazing pies and elaborate gingerbread houses.

A prayer service was held December 21, at Christ the King Catholic Church, followed by a light reception.