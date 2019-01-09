Online PFD applications open a little late

System relaunched Monday and accepted until March 31

The Alaska Department of Revenue has reopened the online application system for the 2019 Permanent Fund Dividend after successfully resolving a computer glitch that required the department to take down the application site on January 1.

“We are pleased to announce the PFD application site is live and ready for Alaskans to apply,” Commissioner Bruce Tangeman said in a news release. “I apologize for the delay but am happy to report the website is open and Alaskans will find this year’s application is very easy to use.”

Working as a team with the Department of Administration’s IT staff and outside contractors, Revenue staff were able to work out software kinks in the system and bring it back online yesterday evening following extensive testing to ensure that the system is operating properly. As of this afternoon, several thousand Alaskans have already successfully applied for this year’s dividend.

Commissioner Tangeman says his staff will contact applicants that were in the online system at the time of the glitch.

The Alaska Department of Revenue and its Permanent Fund Division remind Alaskans they have until Sunday, March 31, 2019 to file an online application for this year’s dividend. Remember, the earlier an application is received the sooner it is processed, and an online application is the fastest and easiest way to apply.