Obituary: Debra Ann Santos Strange

“A light that shines twice as bright, only burns half as long”

Debra Ann Santos Strange born to Roland and Lorna Santos of Honolulu, Hawaii on July 1, 1952 passed peacefully in her sleep on January 6, 2019.

Debra spent her childhood on the Kapahulu side of Oahu alongside Roland Nunez Santos, Jr (Skip) and Sharon Lee Santos Cullen. Her smile, laughter and kindness started at a young age turning childhood friends into lifelong Ohana. The memories of her childhood were of comfort, safety and fun where her home at 858 Olokele Avenue will be forever ingrained in the hearts of those who spent time there. This open-door policy was a mainstay from her childhood to her home in the Robe River subdivision in Valdez, where the door was always open for everyone, especially on taco and eggroll nights.

The last eight years of her life she spent doing what she did best; taking care of others. Her work at Providence Hospital in Valdez was one of the most fulfilling careers she could have. Moving from a Dietary Technician to a Cook II, Debra took pride in all that she did and gave her heart to everyone she came into contact with.

Debra never met a stranger and her sense of humor, smile and laugh were contagious and enjoyed by all. Her legacy of love and compassion will live on through her daughters and everyone she has touched. She left this life the same way that she lived it – with a smile, some grace, a little bit of sass and a mic drop every now and then.

Debra is survived in life by her two daughters, Shiloh Ann Marshall of Valdez and Lacey Lyn Strange of Anchorage. Deeply integrated in her heart are both of her granddaughters Ava Ann Marshall and Andrea Rae Marshall of Valdez. Anyone who knew her knew the pride and love she had for all her girls. Extended Ohana, Joshua Marshall, husband to Shiloh Marshall and the significant other of Lacey Strange, Brent Reese and daughters Megahn Reese and Madison Reese.

Debra requested not to have a service in Alaska, instead her daughters will be taking her to her forever home in Honolulu, Hawaii. There she will be laid to rest with Roland and Lorna Santos and the rest of her beloved Ohana. Rest in Peace Mom.