Police and emergency

(Any charges reported in the VPD Blotter are merely accusations and the defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty.)

1/21/19

Information: An inmate currently serving time at the Valdez Jail reported he was being mistreated. He didn't appreciate that his broccoli and cauliflower was cold and the jail facilities did not meet his standards. #itsjailbro #itsnottheritz #dontdrinkanddrivethen #anothersatisfiedcustomer #broccoliisgrossanyways

Assist EMS Crew: Officers assisted EMS with a female having a seizure.

1/22/19: Possible Drunk Driver: In the early morning hours, a caller reported that a black Suburban or Tahoe drove through the snow berm and ended up on the other side of the highway causing extensive damage to the vehicle. The vehicle drove away from the scene and the caller suspected that they were intoxicated. The caller didn't get a good look at the driver but stated the passenger sounded "gangster." Officers patrolled the area but were unable to locate the vehicle or the "gangster" passenger. #whatdoesgangsterevensoundlike?

Welfare Check: An employer had reported their employee had not shown up for work. Officers contacted a friend of the individual who stated that they were in Anchorage. VPD is still trying to locate the individual.

Theft: A man had reported that his wife took his debit card and he wished to press charges. This was determined to be a civil matter between a husband and wife. #whatshisishers

General Contact: An officer contected the wife from above "theft" case. She indicated if the husband would listen to his voicemail messages, he would know that the debit card was in his RV. #communicationfailure

1/23/19

Abandoned Vehicle: A truck was reported stuck in the snow and abandonded behind the ball fields. The owner is working on getting it unstuck but has been unsuccessful thus far.

EM Case Work: Officers contacted a client on Electronic Monitoring who had allowed his battery to go dead on his ankle bracelet. The client was advised not to leave the proximity of his base station until his battery was charged or he would be arrested. #grounded #powerup #electricitymakesitgo

MICS-Marijuana: VPD received a report of a man possibly selling marijuana that he had purchased from a local shop to an underage female. This case is currently under investigation.

Assist EMS Crew: Officers assisted EMS for a possible carbon monoxide issue on a boat at the Small Boat Harbor. Small amounts of CO were detected on the boat.

1/24/19

Welfare Check: A welfare check was requested for a juvenile who was reported to be suicidal. Officers assisted and the juvenile and their parent were referred to the counseling center for follow-up.

Animal Information: VPD dispatch received a call from a concerned and self-proclaimed "animal lover" who had been taking care of their friend's dog while the dog's owner had been incarcerated. The owner of the dog wanted the dog sitter to release said dog to a local relative and the dog sitter refused. #noyoucantkeephim

Juvenile Issues: A parent spoke to the School Resource Officer about ongoing behavioral issues they are having with their juvenile.

1/26/19

Stop & FI: Officers made contact with a group of people having a bonfire. They were advised to pick up their trash and nails leftover from the bonfire.

1/27/19

Stop & FI: While on patrol, an Officer stopped to speak to an individual and noticed their vehicle registration tags were expired. The individual was advised to get them renewed after the weekend.

Stop & FI: An officer driving by a local bar noticed a man urinating in the snow bank in front of the main entrance. The man was issued a verbal warning for Urinating in Public. #noonewantstoseethat #nicecursivetho

Arrested: William Joseph Gittens, DOB 9/27/1986, of Valdez was arrested for Violation of Conditions of Release. Original charge Violating Domestic Violence Protective Order.

Gunshot heard: A caller reported hearing a single gunshot in Aleutian Trailer Court. Officers responded and spoke to people outside who had heard it. All of the parties stated it sounded more like an explosion coming from the direction of the airport. Officers were unable to find anything suspicious in the area.

Welfare Check: Providence Valdez Medical Center called to report an individual had just called there stating they intended on doing self harm. Officers went to the residence and the person stated they were fine and had no intentions of hurting themselves. Officers ensured that the individual was left in the care of another adult.

Burglar Alarm: A burglar alarm was activated at a local business. The owners were contacted and did a walk through with the officers. The owner stated they had cleaned one of the alarm sensors and believed that it had possibly triggered the alarm.

TOTAL CALLS FOR POLICE AND ANIMAL CONTROL: 89