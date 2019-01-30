Legal notices, City of Valdez

CITY OF VALDEZ

NOTICE OF EXPIRATION OF REDEMPTION PERIOD

On September 1, 2012, the City of Valdez, obtained a judgment of foreclosure In Re 2008 and 2009 Delinquent Real Property Taxes in the City of Valdez in Case No. 3AN-12-13 CI, of the following real property:

Lot 4, Block 1, Robe Lake Subdivision

The last known owner was Robert Estes, P.O. Box 1432, Valdez, AK 99686

As of the date of judgment, September 1, 2012, the one-year redemption period began. During the redemption period, a party having an interest in the foreclosed property may redeem it by paying the lien amount, plus penalties, interest, and costs, including all costs incurred under AS 29.45.440(a). These costs may include the cost of publishing this notice in the paper, the cost of sending a copy of the notice by certified mail to each record owner and the cost of a title search to determine mortgage or other lienholders of record on the property. All redeemed property is subject to all accrued taxes, assessments, liens and claims as though it had continued in private ownership. Only the amount applicable under the judgment must be paid in order to redeem the property.

The redemption period expired on September 1, 2013. Foreclosed property ordered sold under the judgment, unless redeemed, shall be deeded to the City of Valdez immediately upon expiration of the period of redemption and every right or interest of any person in the property will be forfeited forever to the City of Valdez.

DATED this 23rd day of January, 2019.

Sheri Pierce, MMC, City Clerk

City of Valdez

###

CITY OF VALDEZ, ALASKA

RESOLUTION #19-01

A RESOLUTION OF THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF VALDEZ, ALASKA, AUTHORIZING A LEASE WITH THE VALDEZ EMERGENCY ASSISTANCE & FOOD BANK FOR A PORTION OF TRACT D, USS 447

WHEREAS, the City of Valdez entered into a Use Agreement dated June 6, 1997 with the Valdez Emergency Assistance & Food Bank (Food Bank) for a Portion of Tract D, USS 447; and

WHEREAS, the City of Valdez approved Amendment No. 1 on September 19, 2002 to extend the agreement for a term of five years commencing June 23, 2002 and terminating May 31, 2007; and

WHEREAS, the City of Valdez approved Amendment No. 2 on June 18, 2007 to extend the agreement for an additional five year term commencing June 1, 2007 and terminating May 31, 2012; and

WHEREAS, the City of Valdez approved Amendment No. 3 to extend the agreement for an additional five year term commencing June 1, 2012 and terminating May 31, 2017; and

WHEREAS, the Use Agreement expired May 31, 2017 and was not renewed and does not contain a holdover provision; and

WHEREAS, Community Development Staff reached out to the Food Bank to correct this discrepancy and the Food Bank wishes to continue the agreement and provided application to lease the site.

NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED BY THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF VALDEZ, ALASKA, that:

Section 1. The City Council of the City of Valdez, Alaska authorizes a lease with the Valdez Emergency Assistance & Food Bank for a Portion of Tract D, USS 447 and authorizes the City Manager or her designee to negotiate said lease.

Section 2. The term of lease shall be for five years, commencing June 1, 2017 and terminating on May 31, 2022 with five, five-year options to renew.

Section 3. The use of the lease shall be for the maintenance and operation of the Valdez Food Bank facility.

Section 4. The rental fee shall be $1 per year.

Section 5. In conformance with Valdez Municipal Code Section 4.08.160 this lease shall not become effective until public notice has been given for at least thirty days. This resolution shall be posted twice in a newspaper in the city and shall be posted on the official city bulletin board and two other public places in the city for thirty days prior to the effective date of the lease.

PASSED AND APPROVED BY THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF VALDEZ, ALASKA, this 2nd day of January, 2019.