CITY OF VALDEZ

NOTICE OF EXPIRATION OF REDEMPTION PERIOD

On September 1, 2012, the City of Valdez, obtained a judgment of foreclosure In Re 2008 and 2009 Delinquent Real Property Taxes in the City of Valdez in Case No. 3AN-12-13 CI, of the following real property:

Lot 4, Block 1, Robe Lake Subdivision

The last known owner was Robert Estes, P.O. Box 1432, Valdez, AK 99686

As of the date of judgment, September 1, 2012, the one-year redemption period began. During the redemption period, a party having an interest in the foreclosed property may redeem it by paying the lien amount, plus penalties, interest, and costs, including all costs incurred under AS 29.45.440(a). These costs may include the cost of publishing this notice in the paper, the cost of sending a copy of the notice by certified mail to each record owner and the cost of a title search to determine mortgage or other lienholders of record on the property. All redeemed property is subject to all accrued taxes, assessments, liens and claims as though it had continued in private ownership. Only the amount applicable under the judgment must be paid in order to redeem the property.

The redemption period expired on September 1, 2013. Foreclosed property ordered sold under the judgment, unless redeemed, shall be deeded to the City of Valdez immediately upon expiration of the period of redemption and every right or interest of any person in the property will be forfeited forever to the City of Valdez.

DATED this 23rd day of January, 2019.

Sheri Pierce, MMC, City Clerk

City of Valdez