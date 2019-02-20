Police and emergency

(Any charges reported in the VPD Blotter are merely accusations and the defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty.)

2/11/19

Theft of Money: The manager at Safeway called dispatch to report an employee had stolen approximately $2200 out of the cash registers over the last several weeks. Officers responded to investigate the matter and interview the suspect, who admitted to stealing the money to purchase both marijuana and cab rides to work. As a result of the investigation, Kody L Calhoun, DOB 2/21/97, of Valdez, was arrested for Theft 2nd Degree. Mr. Calhoun was later released on bail and electronic monitoring. #cashregistersarenotATMs #notverysneaky #stealingmoneytogettoworktostealmoremoney?

Possible DUI: A caller reported a possible DUI with the driver crossing halfway into the other lane and going between 35 and 40 mph on the highway. An officer contacted the driver and determined that the individual was not impaired.

2/12/19

Found Property: Cash was found on a sidewalk in town and turned in to the Police Department. Please call VPD if you know where you might have lost it and the amount to claim. #noyoucantguesstheamount

Welfare Check: A caller reported that a female patron had been at their place of employment acting strangely and appeared to be high. The caller advised that the female left the building had been sitting in their vehicle for over 45 minutes. An officer was able to locate the individual at a different business and determined they were not impaired.

Violate Conditions of Release: Arrested William J Gittins, DOB 9/27/86, of Valdez for Violating Conditions of Release on his original charge of Violating a Protective Order. Mr. Gittins is on conditions of release to take regular UA tests. He refused to take a urinalysis test when requested and was subsequently arrested.

Violate Conditions of Release: Arrested Samuel Vanbuskirk, DOB 5/4/83, of Valdez, for Violating Conditions of Release for his original charge of Assault 4. Mr. Vanbuskirk has conditions to blow into a devise several times a day to check for alcohol consumption. During a check of his devise it was found that he had several positive results for alcohol and was subsequently arrested. Mr. Vanbuskirk was later released on bail and further electronic monitoring.

2/13/19

Criminal Mischief: William J Gittens, DOB 9/27/86, of Valdez, was charged with Criminal Mischief 4th Degree for damaging property during his incarceration at the Valdez Jail. He was arraigned on the new charge and later bailed out.

Lost Property: A wallet was reported lost between First National Bank and the college dorms. If found please turn in to the Valdez Police Department.

Violate Conditions of Release: Arrested Daniel R Jordan, DOB 8/30/80, of Valdez for Violating Conditions of Release for his original charge of DUI. Mr. Jordan has conditions to blow into a devise several times a day to check for alcohol consumption. During a check of his device it was found that he had several positive results and was subsequently arrested. Mr. Jordan was released on bail and electronic monitoring.

Noise Disturbance: A caller reported that two intoxicated individuals who were not tenants were being loud while doing their laundry at an apartment complex. Dispatch contacted the owner of the complex and received approval for the individuals to be there as long as they were quiet. Officers contacted the loud laundry-doers and told them they needed to keep it down and they agreed. #screamcycle #laundrywastheirjam #loadsoffun

2/14/19

Burglar Alarm: A burglar alarm was set off at a local business. Officers responded and found all the doors secure and no one inside.

Found Property: Officers found a large propane grill cover and a child's bouncy toy whipping in the wind in the area of Valdez High School. Call the Police Department with descriptors to claim.

Animal Impound: The Animal Control Officer found a pit-bull mix hanging out around the area of Homestead Road. The animal was impounded for being at large and remanded to the Valdez Animal Shelter. #dogloitering

2/15/19

Welfare Check: A husband called to ask for a welfare check on his wife, who was threatening to kill herself with a knife. Officers were able to contact the wife, take her into Title 47 protective custody and transport her to Valdez Hospital for mental health evaluation and medical treatment.

Theft of Property: A caller reported that a ski rack part was stolen off of their vehicle. This case is currently under investigation.

Found Property: A snowmachine cover was found blowing down the road. Call the Valdez Police Department with descriptors to claim. #windproblems #thereisacoldsledsomewhere

Serve Time: Timothy L. Mills DOB 9/28/63, of Valdez, reported to serve 12 days in three different cases. Original charges were Assault 4, DUI, and 2 counts of Violating Conditions of Release.

Criminal Mischief: A complainant reported that his spouse was destroying his property at their residence while he was at work. Officers arrived and found no damage or evidence that the spouse had destroyed anything and only found that the spouse was packing her belongings to leave the residence.

2/16/19

Violate Conditions of Release: Tristin D Harvey, DOB 2/16/97, of Valdez, was under conditions of release to provide random UA's. Mr Harvey supplied a sample which was positive for illegal narcotics and he was subsequently arrested for Violating Conditions of Release. His original charges were for Misconduct Involving Weapons 3, two counts of Misconduct Involving Weapons 4, and Assault 4. He is currently being held at Valdez Jail pending bail.

Assault: A caller reported that their roommate had urinated on them. Officers arrived and found that the caller was highly intoxicated and that no one had urinated on anyone. The caller had a medically-necessary urine collection bag that had accidently been spilled. Officers found that the roommate was attempting to clean it up when they arrived.

2/17/19

Stuck Vehicles: Multiple vehicles were stuck in the deep snow on the roads from the recent snowfall. Officers assisted several parties around town getting their vehicles unstuck.

Total calls for police and animal control: 99