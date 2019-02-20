City of Valdez

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

The Valdez Planning and Zoning Commission will hold a public hearing on Wednesday, February 27th, 2019 at 7:00pm in the City Council Chambers. The purpose of the hearing is to take public testimony on the request from Roger Kipar for a conditional use permit (CUP) for gravel extraction, located at 1500 Airport Road, Tract A, ASLS 79-116.

The public is encouraged to attend, but if attendance is not possible, comments in writing may be presented to the Planning Department prior to the February 27th meeting. A copy of any commends submitted will be presented to the Planning & Zoning Commission. Submissions by email may be sent to: khuber@valdezak.gov.

Anyone having questions concerning this notice, or who would like more detailed information should contact the Planning Department at 907-834-3401.