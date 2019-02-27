NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING CUP

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

The Valdez Planning and Zoning Commission will hold a public hearing on Wednesday, February 27th, 2019 at 7:00pm in the City Council Chambers. The purpose of the hearing is to take public testimony on the request from The City of Valdez for a conditional use permit (CUP) for a fire station, located at 401 West Pioneer Drive (Lot 1, Block 6, Block 20, Mineral Creek Subdivision.

The public is encouraged to attend, but if attendance is not possible, comments may be presented to the Planning Department in writing prior to the February 27th meeting. A copy of any commends submitted will be presented to the Planning & Zoning Commission. Submissions by email may be sent to: khuber@valdezak.gov.

Anyone having questions concerning this notice, or who would like more detailed information should contact the Planning Department at 907-834-3401. More information regarding the proposed fire hall project is also available on the City of Valdez website: http://www.valdezak.gov. Follow the link to the Fire Hall Project from the homepage.