Buccaneer scoreboard

Valdez High School sports

This Week in Sports:

Thursday; Feb. 28: JV Boys, Varsity Boys, and Varsity Girls Basketball Teams will travel to Delta for an evening of games and then travel on to Fairbanks. On Friday the Varsity Teams will fly to Galena for a weekend of games, and the JV Boys will play North Pole on Friday and West Valley on Saturday.

The Aurora Conference Basketball Tournament will be in Valdez on March 7 -9.

JV Girls Basketball (Coach Jodi Arnold):

Lady Bucs vs Delta: 27-15

Thursday night, we played Delta. We did a great job on defense holding them to only 4 points in the first half. Delta came out strong, scoring 11 of their 14 points in the third quarter. We were able to keep them from scoring in the fourth quarter. The Lady Bucs were led in scoring by Lily Alfaro and Kylie Fletcher-Gilbert each scoring 8 points.

Lady Bucs vs. Hutchison: 32-25

Friday night, we played our first of two games with Hutchison. We had a slow start to the game with only scoring two points in the first quarter, which made us down 2-7 in the first. The Lady Bucs fought back and tied the score at 14 by half-time. We came out strong in the second half out scoring Hutch 18-11 in the second half. Marianne Prax led the Lady Bucs in scoring with 12 points.

Lady Bucs vs. Hutchison: 44-14

Friday morning, we played our last game of the JV Girls' season. The Lady Bucs played a strong and consistent game. Our tough defense kept the Hawks to only 14 points. The Lady Bucs handled and moved the ball well, with very few turnovers. It was one of our best played games of the season. The Lady Bucs were led in scoring by Rylie King with 11 points, Marianne Prax with 10, and Ambrosia Woodgate with 9 points.

Coach's Comments:

This weekend we wrapped up our JV Girls Basketball season. It was a great way to end the season with three wins over the weekend. We ended the season with a 9 and 5 record, winning our last eight games straight. I am very proud of the growth our girls have made both as players and as a team. It was a very fun and exciting season. I am honored to have been able to coach such a hardworking and nice group of young ladies.

Varsity Girls Basketball (Coach Joe Robison):

Thursday at Delta

The Varsity girls played at Delta on Thursday night and overcame a long bus ride - and slow start - to come away with a 54-39 win. The Lady Bucs started slow, but were able to slowly take control of the game over the final three quarters. The Lady Bucs were led by Jade Watts with 15 points and Reese King with 11 points.

Friday at Hutchison

The Lady Bucs played the Hutchison Hawks Friday night in a key Aurora conference matchup. Valdez rode a solid defense performance to a 47-40 overtime win. The Lady Bucs played one of their best defensive halves of the season, holding the Hawks to 11 points. The Bucs outscored the Hawks 12-5 in the overtime period to secure the win.

Saturday at Hutchison

Despite a late rally, the Lady Bucs could not overcome a poor offensive performance and foul trouble and fell 38-47 to Hutchison on Saturday. Valdez was just a step slow from the start, and the Hawks were able to take advantage of early foul trouble that plagued the Bucs in route to an 11 point halftime lead. Despite being down by 11 to start the fourth, the Bucs cut the deficit to 4 with about three minutes to play. However, they could not get over the hump, and suffered their first Aurora conference loss of the season. The Lady Bucs were led by Jade Watts with 11 points, and Jade Holmes with 10 points.

Coach's Comments:

I was really proud of how the girls competed this weekend. Thursday they overcame a long bus ride and slow start to pull away and Friday we played really well on the defensive end against a very good Hutchison team. Saturday, we just could not overcome the slow start but the girls really worked to give themselves a chance. Our conference this year is one of the better 3A, with multiple really good teams. It was our first conference loss, and hopefully we can respond and play well next weekend in Galena. The regional tournament should be a lot of fun in two weeks. I like where we are as a team, and I feel like we have improved a great deal throughout the season despite not playing as well as we would have liked on Saturday.

JV Boys Basketball (Coach Lee Chadwick):

The Boys JV basketball team played Delta on Thursday evening in Delta. We won by a score of 55-45. Statistics for this game are not available.

On Friday, we played a tight contest with Hutchison. Coming back from a 7-point deficit, we ended the regulation play tied at 39. Both teams found it difficult to score in the overtime period. With one minute left to play, each team had only scored one field goal each. Two quick and curious fouls sent Hutchison to the line for a bonus 1-1 free throw. Making the front end, they missed the second attempt but grabbed the rebound. Hutch controlled the ball for 40 seconds before we forced an error and recovered the ball. Quickly bringing the ball to our side of the court, we took a time out and reviewed our sideline out-of-bounds play for this situation. With a great pass from Storm Rohrer to Moe Morgan, we scored with just a few seconds left and were able to hold on for the lead.

Saturday, however, was not as fortuitous. Only shooting 23 percent from the field, we quickly fell behind in the first quarter and never recovered. The final score was 27-58.

Varsity Boys Basketball (Coach Bart Hinkle):

Thursday, February 21: Valdez 54, Delta Junction 65

Thursday saw the Buccaneers travel to Delta Junction to begin a three-day, three game Aurora Conference road swing that included one game against Delta, followed by two against the Hutchison Hawks.

From the tip-off, the Delta Huskies thoroughly outplayed the Bucs, who provided a lackluster effort and played sloppy, uninspired, and undisciplined basketball. Delta out-rebounded the Buccaneers, had fewer turnovers, and shot better from the FT line, 3-point line, and the field. Dominated on both sides of the ball, the Buccaneers incurred a 65-54 defeat, dropping them to 3-2 in Aurora Conference play.

The Bucs were led offensively by Logan Heckathorn (17 points) and Kyler LaBonte (13). Kyler LaBonte also successfully drew an offensive foul.

Friday, February 22: Valdez 54, Hutchison 29

On Friday the Bucs traveled to Fairbanks to start a two-game tilt against the Hutchison Hawks. The Bucs responded to their loss, and certain challenges from the coaching staff, and took control of the game early - leading 17-5 after the first quarter and 25-10 at half-time. The Buccaneer offense came to life in the third quarter, registering 26 points while holding the Hawks to 8 - amounting to a 51-18 lead going into the fourth quarter and an eventual 54-29 victory.

The Buccaneers out-rebounded the Hawks by an impressive margin of 26 rebounds (41 to 15), led by Douglas Cummins with seven rebounds. The Bucs were led offensively by Bennett Hinkle (15 points, five assists) and Kyler LaBonte (11 points). The Buccaneer defense held the Hawks to 24 percent shooting (11-45), including 5-for-27 (18 percent) from the 3-point line.

All 12 rostered Buccaneers registered playing time and contributed to a statistical category.

Saturday, February 23: Valdez 72, Hutchison 39

Saturday afternoon's rematch began much differently than the previous night, with the Hawks exceeding their Friday first half total by jumping out to an 12-8 lead after the first quarter. In the second quarter, the Bucs ramped up their ¾ quart pressure defense and catapulted to a 33-18 half-time lead. The third quarter featured much of the same, as the Bucs outscored the Hawks 22-6, establishing an 57-25 advantage heading into the fourth quarter en route to an eventual 72-39 victory.

The Buccaneers once again drastically out-rebounded the Hawks (36-19) and held Hutchison to 13-for-48 shooting (27 percent) from the field. Ike Watson and Moe Morgan each successfully drew an offensive foul. The Bucs were led offensively by Ike Watson (15 points, 12 rebounds), Logan Heckathorn (14 points, five assists), Jalen Freeman (13 points), and Kyler LaBonte (12 points).

All 12 rostered players once again registered playing time and contributed to a statistical category.

Notes:

The Buccaneer 2018-2019 regular season comes to a close this coming weekend with the Bucs once again taking to the road to battle Aurora Conference foes. Thursday's contest will provide an opportunity for a bit of redemption as the Bucs battle the Huskies in Delta. Friday and Saturday will feature the Bucs vs. the Galena Hawks as the boys complete their bi-annual travel to Galena.

Academic Decathlon Results (Coach Adam Sharrai):

2019 Academic Decathlon began Wednesday morning with a pre-Anchorage-bound-drive-coffee stop in preparation for a six-hour van study/cram session and we were off. The Aca-Decathletes dove in and started discussing, planning, studying, and listening throughout portions of our drive. After arriving at the Hilton, grabbing a bite to eat and settling in, they continued working well into the evening on their speeches, math, economics, and science - the events of day one. Day two held literature, art, music, social science, and ended the afternoon with the interview.

Friday evening the super-quiz - a separate event - began at 6:30 and - in quiz show fashion - produced 39 questions which the team members get to work together in their respective GPA divisions: 4.0-3.75 Honors, 3-3.74 Scholastic, and 2.99 and below Varsity. The Aca-Decathletes also get to dress up a bit for fun in the theme of the years focus - The Sixties! There is also an Essay event the students have 50 minutes to accomplish online which takes place a week prior by all contestants online across the State.

Saturday, the Awards Banquet began at 5:30. Traditionally, Saturday has been left open until then for the Aca-Decathletes to take in the ceremonial start of the Iditarod Dog Sled race after the morning fun run which was also followed by the 5th Avenue Parade and to take in the Fur-Rendezvous activities as well. The Aca-Decathletes enjoyed a short video compilation of the events which was followed by the guest speaker, the American Ninja Warrior, also from the Alaska.

This year's team consisted of Chloe Miller and Kira Friend, both juniors, who represented the Honors division, while senior Rowan Miller, and freshman newcomers Blake Morrison and Cameron Bowden represented Scholastic division. We did not have any Varsity division which left us scoring only 2/3 of a team. The Aca-Decathletes pressed on and managed to hold onto a third-place finish in our division. Team high scores consisted of Speech-723, Music-540, Literature-620, Science-520, and Math-457.1 all produced by Rowan Miller. Interview - 776.7 and Economics-520 were owned by Chloe Miller. Essay-530, Art-440, and Social Science-500 were all taken by newcomer freshman, Blake Morrison.

I would like to add especially for this year's team a huge thank you for working around morning breaks and your schedules to make some time for these additional studies.

Thank You!