PROPERTY TAX VALUATION APPEAL PROCESS

PUBLIC NOTICE

The City of Valdez mailed Property Tax Assessment notices to all property owners of record on Friday, March 1, 2019.

To appeal the assessed valuation of property, all appeals must be filed in writing on forms provided by the City of Valdez. Appeal forms are now available for pick-up at the front desk of City Hall, 212 Chenega Avenue, during regular business hours, 8:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., Monday thru Friday.

The deadline for filing property tax assessment appeals to the Board of Equalization is Monday, April 1, 2019 at 5:00 p.m.

For additional information regarding the tax appeal process, please contact the Office of the City Clerk at (907) 834-3468 or aferko@valdezak.gov.

Allie Ferko, Deputy City Clerk

Posted: 03/01/2019