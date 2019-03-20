Police and emergency

Blotter for March 11-17, 2019

(Any charges reported in the VPD Blotter are merely accusations and the defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty.)

3/11/19

Suspicious Vehicle: A caller reported a vehicle parked behind a local business after regular business hours. Officers made contact with the driver who advised them he was parked there to use the free wifi. #imonlyhereforthewifi #freewifithief

EM Case Work: An individual currently on electronic monitoring reported to the Valdez Jail to perform a required UA test. The individual tested negative for any illegal substances.

Woodcutting: A complainant reported people cutting wood at 12 mile in the Old Richardson Loop area. Investigation revealed that a large swath of trees had been illegally harvested in the area. VPD would like to remind all wood cutters that this is a closed area for timber harvest and failure to comply with this regulation will result in a citation. #wespeakforthetrees

Fraud: Complainant called to report that they had paid several thousand dollars as a deposit for heli-skiing with a locally owned and operated ski company, but had been unable to make contact with the owner since sending the money. This case and multiple others of the same nature are currently under investigation.

911 Hang Up: Dispatch received a 911 hang up and the caller's phone was immediately turned off upon call back. Officers made contact with the caller who stated they had accidently pushed the "SOS" function on their cell phone and didn't know how to stop it so they instead turned their phone off. #nexttimedontdothat #helpushelpyou #guesssosreallyworks

3/12/19

Family issues: A complainant reported that she kicked her spouse out of their shared residence due to a physical altercation. Officers responded to investigate and found that the event in question had occurred days prior and that it had not been physical in nature. The male party agreed to honor his wife's wishes and stay with a neighbor for the evening.

Disturbance: A third-party caller reported a disturbance at a residence. Officers responded and contacted the parties involved. Investigation revealed that a resident had physically pushed a caregiver out of the residence after a verbal altercation. Officers found that no crime had been committed; however, all parties agreed to separate.

VID: While on patrol, an officer came upon a vehicle that had gone into the ditch. The officer assisted another citizen with pulling the vehicle out. #whatsgonnawork? #teamwork

Animal at Large: While on patrol, an officer saw a puppy running loose on the Richardson Highway with the owner in hot pursuit. The officer was able to retrieve the dog and reunite it with the owner. #pawpatrol #pupsquad #chaseonthecase!

DUI: Dispatch received a report from a local bar of a drunk driver leaving the area. Shortly thereafter, officers found the driver at his residence where, after an investigation, they placed him under arrest for DUI.

Arrested: Michael LaBonte, DOB 05/29/1968, of Valdez, was arrested and charged with DUI. LaBonte's Datamaster result was nearly three times the legal limit with a .225 at the time of arrest. LaBonte was later released after posting $1000 bail.

Extra Patrol: An owner of a local business called to request an extra patrol due to an employee witnessing a soon to be ex-employee possibly "scoping out" the business at closing time.

3/13/19

Noise Disturbance: A caller reported loud music coming from the neighbor's residence in a local trailer park for the second morning in a row. Officers responded to the area to investigate: however, the music could not be heard when they arrived.

EM Case Work: Officers transported a defendant to their residence to install their electronic monitoring equipment. #onourradar

3/14/19

Assist EMS: Officers assisted EMS with a medical call.

Found Property: A fully-packed suitcase was found at a rest stop on the Richardson Highway and brought to VPD. The suitcase was released to its owner the next day. #happyreunion #emotionalbaggage

3/15/19

Aggressive Animal: A caller reported that three unrestrained dogs had attacked them, their child, and their dogs while they were walking. The Animal Control Officer investigated and spoke with the owner of the dogs.

3/16/19

Traffic Hazzard: An officer directed traffic on the adjacent public street while an individual attempted to remove their vehicle that had been buried under snow all winter. All attempts to get the car moving again were unsuccessful. #guessitstheretillspring

3/17/19

Happy St. Patrick's Day!!!

Vehicle in the Ditch: An officer helped an individual get unstuck at the new Harbor Project after they unsuccessfully attempted to driver through a snow berm.

Disturbance: An employee from a local resteraunt reported that they were having issues with a coworker who had brandished a knife at them. Officers investigated and spoke with both parties. Officers found that the employee who had allegedly brandished the knife was just cutting onions in the kitchen at the time of the argument. Both employees were counseled by officers to get along with each other. #justbenice #theonionmademecry

Total calls for police and animal control: 83