NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

The Valdez Planning and Zoning Commission will hold a public hearing on

Wednesday, March 27, 2019 at 7:00 PM in City Council Chambers.

The purpose of the hearing is to take public testimony on the request from

Billie J. Comer for an Exception to encroach five feet (5’) into a 10’ utility

easement located at 714 N. Moraine Drive (Lot 9, Block 13, Black Gold

Subdivision #1)

The public is encouraged to attend but if attendance is not possible,

comments may be presented to the Planning Department in writing prior to

the March 27th meeting. Comments will then be presented to the Planning

& Zoning Commission. Submissions by email may be sent to:

khuber@valdezak.gov

Anyone having questions concerning this request or who would like more

detailed information should contact the Planning Department at (907) 834-

3401.