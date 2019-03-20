NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
March 20, 2019
The Valdez Planning and Zoning Commission will hold a public hearing on
Wednesday, March 27, 2019 at 7:00 PM in City Council Chambers.
The purpose of the hearing is to take public testimony on the request from
Billie J. Comer for an Exception to encroach five feet (5’) into a 10’ utility
easement located at 714 N. Moraine Drive (Lot 9, Block 13, Black Gold
Subdivision #1)
The public is encouraged to attend but if attendance is not possible,
comments may be presented to the Planning Department in writing prior to
the March 27th meeting. Comments will then be presented to the Planning
& Zoning Commission. Submissions by email may be sent to:
khuber@valdezak.gov
Anyone having questions concerning this request or who would like more
detailed information should contact the Planning Department at (907) 834-
3401.
