Notice of Transfer of a Standard Marijuana Cultivation Facility

MICHAEL R LILJEDAHL doing business as ALASKAN GREENERY, located at 3250 Richardson Highway, Valdez, AK 99686 is applying under 3 AAC 306.045 for transfer of a Standard Marijuana Cultivation Facility (3 AAC 306. 400 (a)(1)), license #10043 to East Peak Holdings, LLC doing business as Alaskan Greenery.

Interested persons may object to the application by submitting a written statement of reasons for the objection to their local government, the applicant, and the Alcohol & Marijuana Control Office (AMCO) not later than 30 days after the director has determined the application to be complete and has given written notice to the local government. Once an application is determined to be complete, the objection deadline and a copy of the application will be posted on AMCO's website at https://www.commerce.alaska.gov/web/amco. Objections should be sent to AMCO at marijuana.licensing@alaska.gov or to 550 W 7th Ave, Suite 1600, Anchorage, AK 99501.