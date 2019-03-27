Bucs take second place at 3A state basketball championships

Lady Bucs dashed Friday by loss to Galena the second day of competition

The Buccaneer boys' basketball team took second place Saturday at the 3A state championships.

The Lady Buccaneers saw their chances fade early in the tournament, falling to Nikiski 45-58 Thursday and then to Galena Friday, 42-47.

The Bucs, the top seeded team in the tournament - began the quest for their shot at the state title Thursday night, besting Monroe Catholic 52-42.

This pitted the Bucs against Grace Christian Friday. With their shot at the title on the line, the hometown team tore through the competition, winning the game 62-50.

Valdez game out fighting in the first quarter challenge against Anchorage Christian School, a team also determined to take home the trophy for best 3A school in Alaska.

The Bucs led ACS 21-16 at the end of the first quarter, but the opposition closed the gap in the second, with the two teams tied 31-31 at the end of the first half. ACS pulled ahead of the Bucs in the third quarter, which ended 40-44. The Bucs fought hard in the fourth, and outscored ACS by two points, but it was not enough to overcome the deficit, and the game ended 53-56, ACS.

Kyler LaBonte and Logan Heckathorn led the Bucs in scoring in the championship game, each contributing 13 points. Jalen Freeman trailed slightly, adding 10 points to the effort.