Police blotter

April 1-7, 2019

(Any charges reported in the VPD Blotter are merely accusations and the defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty.)

April 1

911 Hang Up: Officer responded to a residence after dispatch received a 911 hang up call and was unable to make contact with the caller. Everything appeared to be okay when the officer contacted the caller.

Threat: A caller reported being threatened by an individual who told them that they were going to beat them with their cane and put them in a box and also that they wouldn't receive an obituary. The complainant requested the individual be trespassed from their residence.

Animal at Large: A caller reported a loose dog in their yard and requested someone come and get it. The dog had left prior to the officer's arrival. #hedonerunofft

EM Case Work: An individual currently on electronic monitoring and under bail conditions reported to the Valdez Jail to perform a required UA test. The individual tested positive for illegal substances.

Arrested: T 02/16/1997, of Valdez, was arrested and charged with Violating Conditions of Release. Harvey was released on $100 bail.

EM Case Work: An individual currently on electronic monitoring and under bail conditions reported to the Valdez Jail to perform a required UA test. The individual tested negative for illegal substances.

EM Case Work: An individual currently on electronic monitoring and under bail conditions reported to the Valdez Jail to perform a required UA test. The individual tested negative for illegal substances.

Traffic Complaint: A caller reported a black truck has been driving through Valdez Mobile Home Park at a high rate of speed and was concerned someone could get hit. Officers located the suspected vehicle parked at a residence in the park.

April 2

Building Inspection: A local business requested officers inspect their facility in case there was ever an emergency.

Animal Information: A caller reported an individual was "running" their dog while attached to a vehicle. The vehicle swerved and drove onto the sidewalk to get the dog out of the way of a walking pedestrian. An officer contacted the individual and advised them of the complainant's concerns and that this was not a safe practice to engage in.

April 3

Animal at Large: A large white dog with black spots was reported to be roaming around the college parking lot "looking lost". The owner was in the process of retrieving the dog upon ACO's arrival.

Suspicious Activity: Caller reported that someone had turned their lights on on their four-wheeler and it drained the battery; they're sure they had turned the lights off when they parked it. #learningmoment #takeyourkeyspeople

Welfare Check: A welfare check was requested on an individual that appeared to be passed out over the steering wheel of their vehicle. Officers made context with the individual who was negative for impairment, they had been coloring in an adult therapeutic coloring book.

Theft of Property: A caller reported that they had a FedEx package accidently delivered to their old address and when the delivery driver attempted to retrieve the package, the person now occupying the residence had already opened the package and was refusing to give it back. The case is currently under investigation. #thatsnothowitworks #noitsnotfinderskeepers #dowereallyneedtodoaflowchartforthis?

DWLR: While on patrol, an officer came upon a vehicle stopped in the middle of the road and after contacting the driver, the officer learned that the driver was currently revoked. Justin McCain, DOB 05/21/1986, of Valdez, was issued a citation for Driving While License Revoked.

April 4

Public Speaking: An officer gave a presentation to a fourth-grade class at HHES. #Safetytipsbyofficerbuckle #noGloriatho #safetytip67stayoffthinice

EM Case Work: An individual currently on electronic monitoring and under bail conditions reported to the Valdez Jail to perform a required UA test. The individual tested negative for any illegal substances.

Traffic Complaint: A caller reported a white truck sped through Robe River Subdivision in excess of the speed limit, ran the stop sign and headed outbound on the highway. Officers were unable to locate the vehicle.

Animal at Large: A caller reported a dog running at large. The owner was retrieving the dog upon ACO's arrival. #youbeatustoit

EM Case Work: An individual currently on electronic monitoring and under bail conditions reported to the Valdez Jail to perform a required UA test. The individual tested negative for any illegal substances.

VCOR: Garry Wilson, DOB 01/02/1966, of Valdez, was arrested for Violating Conditions of Release after he called dispatch requesting for a ride due to his level of intoxication and inability to continue walking. Wilson is prohibited from consuming alcohol as part of his bail conditions. Wilson was again released on Electronic Monitoring. #no#needed.

Assault: A complainant reported being physically assaulted by an individual during a verbal altercation at the suspect's residence. The case is currently under investigation.

Disturbance: A caller requested police and EMS to assist with an individual that had smoked marijuana and was hallucinating and being volatile. EMS transported the individual to the hospital.

April 5

Camping Prohibited: A Parks and Rec employee reported a person camping in their vehicle at the Civic Center. The caller stated they weren't causing trouble but they shouldn't be camping there. Officers made contact and advised the campers they couldn't camp there: #notsowelcomewagon

Traffic Hazzard: While on patrol, and officer stopped a vehicle that had their hazards on. The driver was attempting to contact a repair shop because their RV died and wouldn't start. The officer provided the motorist with the phone number for the local tow company.

Neighbor Issues: Caller requested to speak to an officer regarding neighbor and parking issues at their apartment complex and vandalism to their ATV. The officer investigated and found no evidence of any vandalism to the caller's property.

Hazardous Materials Spill: A vehicle parked at the harbor was reported to be leaking antifreeze. Officers advised harbor staff.

April 6

Public Event: An officer attended the Walk a Mile in Her Shoes annual event sponsored by Advocates for Victims of Violence. #nicepumps #arethoseJimmyChoos?

MVC-Hit and Run: A complainant reported their vehicle was hit by another vehicle and that the driver left the scene. Officers attempted to locate the suspect vehicle and the case remains under investigation. #wehaveaparticularsetofskills #wewilllookforyou #andwewillfindyou

Theft of Property: A complainant reported the theft of two 10" Light Force lights off their vehicle that had been parked on Thompson Pass most of the winter. The complainant was referred to the Alaska State Troopers to report the incident as the theft occurred outside the city of Valdez.

911 Hang Ups: Dispatch received several 911 hang up calls from a landline at a residence. Officers contacted the occupants of the residence who stated they don't have a phone hooked up to their landline. Officers determined there must be an issue with the telephone company.

Concealment of Merchandise: A local business called to report an individual was seen concealing merchandise under their shirt and leaving the store. Officers later contacted the individual at a different location and trespassed them from the business per management request. The case is currently under investigation. #itsnotfreejustcauseitsunderyourshirt

Theft of Property: A local business reported two Honda UE 1000i generators stolen from Alaska Ave. The generators had been set down by a utility pole to power their equipment and when they went back to get them they were gone. This case is currently under investigation. #whypeoplestealin?

Disturbance: Complainant reported being assaulted by an individual they were letting stay there. Officers arrived at the residence, spoke with the complainant, the subject, and two witnesses. The argument was deemed to be a verbal argument only, with no apparent crime committed. The suspect was trespassed from the residence.

Harrassment: While on patrol, an officer was contacted by an individual who wanted to report being harassed. They were advised of the process to seek a Protective Order through the court.

Total calls for police and animal control: 98