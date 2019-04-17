Innoko is a long river short on people
April 17, 2019
A quick comparison of two great rivers in America: One, the Wabash,
runs 503 miles through Indiana, flowing past four million people on its
journey to the Ohio River. The other, the Innoko, slugs its way 500
miles through low hills and muskeg bogs in west-central Alaska to
reach the Yukon. About 80 people live on the Innoko, all of them in
the village of Shageluk.
The fifth-largest river in Alaska, after the Yukon, Kuskokwim, Tanana
and Porcupine, the Innoko is now at a historic low in human
population. Its recent peak was around the Gold Rush days of the early
1900s, when miners established the town of Ophir on the extreme upper
river, after a strike on nearby Ganes Creek.
About 120 people lived in Ophir in 1910. At the same time, 2,500 were
sleeping in tents in the town of Iditarod on the river of the same
name, the largest tributary of the Innoko. The Gold Rush also crowded
the towns of Dishkaket and Dementi, both on the Innoko.
Those towns came and went, and no one lives in any of them today. More
enduring was the Native village of Holikachuk, about 100 miles up from
where the Innoko meets the Yukon.
The late anthropologist James VanStone of the Field Museum of Natural
History in Chicago visited Holikachuk in 1972. From evidence including
stone tools found on the flat near where a large slough enters the
Innoko, he figured people had lived at Holikachuk since prehistoric
times.
More than 120 people lived at Holikachuk in 1960, but they too are now
gone. The village site flooded often during spring, when the Innoko
swells over its low banks. In 1963, the residents voted to move 15
miles west, to the Yukon River village of Grayling.
The few dozen Holikachuk families chose the Yukon because it had great
runs of king salmon that do not swim up the Innoko, and freight barges
visited Grayling many more times each summer than Holikachuk, if they
made it there at all.
When the villagers moved away from Holikachuk, Shageluk became the
only settlement on the entire squiggly spread of the Innoko, which
features one of the most gradual drops of any Alaska waterway, losing
just one foot of elevation every river mile.
As with Holikachuk, Shageluk has been occupied for perhaps as long as
people have existed in Alaska. After contact with Russian explorers
and American miners, the people in both villages endured both an
epidemic of smallpox in 1838-1839 and the worldwide influenza epidemic
of 1918 that wiped out entire villages on the Seward Peninsula.
Villagers in Shageluk also moved their town site, due to both spring
flooding and a blowing snow problem in winter. In 1966, workers with
the Bureau of Indian Affairs built a school on high ground about three
miles downriver from Old Shageluk.
During his fieldwork on the river in 1972, James VanStone figured the
Innoko had supported as many as 12 year-round Native settlements in
the last few hundred years. One of the largest ancient village sites,
in which about 100 people lived when Russian explorer Lavrenty
Zagoskin visited in the mid-1800s, was right across the river from
Shageluk.
In 2019, the Alaska river that drains an area larger than Vermont is
home to fewer people than Vermont's smallest town. The Innoko's booms
busted, and when geologists studied the oil and gas potential of the
Innoko National Wildlife Refuge in the 1990s, they concluded it had
none.
Despite its lack of people, the Innoko will soon be a noisy place. The
boreal-forest lowlands are pocked with 26,000 lakes, the destination
of more than 100 species of birds now winging their way north.
