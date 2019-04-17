ClassifiedsAboutContactAdvertise

The Valdez Star - Serving Prince William Sound and Copper River Basin

Buccaneer Scoreboard

Valdez High School Sports

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

April 17, 2019



Last weekend in Anchorage, the Alaska Association of Basketball Coaches held its annual Senior All-Star Game and Banquet. Both Bennett Hinkle and Logan Heckathorn were recognized for being on the 3A 1st team all-state team. They also were selected to play in the Senior All-Star game on Saturday.

At the awards ceremony, Barb Lyons was the recipient of one of the most prestigious awards a coach can receive in our profession. She was awarded the Roger Steinbrecher Coaching Integrity Award which is given to an Alaskan Coach who has demonstrated sportsmanship, leadership, camaraderie, and respect.


 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.

Reader Comments
(0)

Add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

The Valdez Star

310 Pioneer Street, box 2949
Valdez, Alaska, 99686
Ph: (907) 835-2405
info@valdezstar.net

© 2019 Far North Media Inc.

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2019