Buccaneer Scoreboard

Valdez High School Sports

Last weekend in Anchorage, the Alaska Association of Basketball Coaches held its annual Senior All-Star Game and Banquet. Both Bennett Hinkle and Logan Heckathorn were recognized for being on the 3A 1st team all-state team. They also were selected to play in the Senior All-Star game on Saturday.

At the awards ceremony, Barb Lyons was the recipient of one of the most prestigious awards a coach can receive in our profession. She was awarded the Roger Steinbrecher Coaching Integrity Award which is given to an Alaskan Coach who has demonstrated sportsmanship, leadership, camaraderie, and respect.