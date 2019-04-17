Valdez Dart Champions

ClassifiedsAboutContactAdvertise
Valdez Dart Association
2018-2019 Season
April 17, 2019
DART BANQUET MAY 4TH
CONGRATULATIONS 2018-2019
WOMEN'S CITY CHAMPS
WAY WICKED WOMEN!
Men's 2019
Men – Division I
1st Bulls Deep – 197
2nd 2537 - 195
3rd Bentley's – 158
Men – Division II
1st Illeagles – 183
2nd Pirates – 161
3rd Tons of Bull – 143
