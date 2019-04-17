ClassifiedsAboutContactAdvertise

Valdez Dart Association 

Valdez Dart Champions

2018-2019 Season

 
April 17, 2019



DART BANQUET MAY 4TH

CONGRATULATIONS 2018-2019

WOMEN'S CITY CHAMPS

WAY WICKED WOMEN!

Men's 2019

Men – Division I

1st Bulls Deep – 197

2nd 2537 - 195

3rd Bentley's – 158

Men – Division II

1st Illeagles – 183

2nd Pirates – 161

3rd Tons of Bull – 143

 
