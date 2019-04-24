Valdez Planning and Zoning Commission - request from Mary Mehlberg

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

The Valdez Planning and Zoning Commission will hold a public hearing on Thursday, May 9, 2019 at 7:00 PM in City Council Chambers.

The purpose of the hearing is to take public testimony on the request from Mary Mehlberg for a variance to allow construction of a retaining wall that is twelve feet (12') high at the highest point on her parcels currently known as Lot 54 and Lot 55, Block 2, Mineral Creek Heights Subdivision (543 Cliffside Court & 555 Cliffside Court).

The public is encouraged to attend but if attendance is not possible, comments may be presented to the Planning Department in writing prior to the May 9th meeting. Comments will then be presented to the Planning & Zoning Commission. Submissions by email may be sent to: khuber@valdezak.gov.

Anyone having questions concerning this request or who would like more detailed information should contact the Planning Department at (907) 834-3401.