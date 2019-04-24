RCAC board meeting in Valdez next week

The Prince William Sound Regional Citizens’ Advisory Council will hold a board meeting in Valdez on Thursday and Friday, May 2-3, 2019. The meeting will be located in the Valdez Civic Center, at 110 Clifton Drive.

In conjunction with the board meeting, the board of directors for the Alaska Tanker Company and the council will be co-sponsoring a public reception on Wednesday, May 1, 2019. The reception will be held from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at the Valdez Civic Center. The public is welcome to attend.

The tentative schedule for the Thursday session is to run from 8:30 a.m. to 4:40 p.m. On Friday, the meeting is scheduled from 8:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. The meeting is open to the public, except for executive sessions. Public comments are scheduled to be taken Thursday starting at 8:55 a.m.

The council will be conducting regular business during the meeting, including seating of established directors and committee members, election of new board officers, and adoption of the council budget for the fiscal year beginning July 1. Other topics included on the agenda are:

• An introduction and update by the new commissioner of the Alaska Department of Environmental Conservation, Jason Brune.

• A joint presentation from the Alaska Department of Environmental Conservation, the U.S. Coast Guard, and the council on the Alaska Regional Contingency Plan and updates that have been implemented.

• An activity report by Alyeska Pipeline Service Company on the Valdez Marine Terminal and Ship Escort/Response Vessel System operations.

• A review by council staff of Alyeska’s Ship Escort/Response Vessel System transition from Crowley Marine Services to Edison Chouest Offshore, including a summary of the transition timeline, general impression of the training and exercises, and significant events.

• An update by council staff on the settlement agreement resulting from the request to the Alaska Department of Environmental Conservation for an adjudicatory hearing regarding the terminal contingency plan, which was pursued jointly by the council, the City of Valdez, Valdez Fisheries Development Association, and Prince William Sound Aquaculture Corporation. This will include a presentation on the installation of a buoy at the Valdez Marine Terminal to measure weather and currents.

• A report from the council’s legislative monitors and staff on political developments and prospects coming out of Washington, D.C. and Juneau.

• An overview by council staff on community outreach activities from the past year.

The meeting agenda provided is subject to change before or during the meeting. Council board meetings are routinely recorded and may be disseminated to the public by the council or by the news media. For more information, visit http://www.pwsrcac.org.