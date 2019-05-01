Valdez Planning and Zoning Commission

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

The Valdez Planning and Zoning Commission will hold a public hearing on Thursday, May 9, 2019 at 7:00 PM in City Council Chambers.

The purpose of the hearing is to take public testimony on the request from Sheryl Beck & Todd Wegner for a conditional use permit to allow the placement of two (2) rental cabins on their parcel known as Lot 1, Tract D, Port Valdez Subdivision (80 Meals Hill Road.)

The public is encouraged to attend but if attendance is not possible, comments may be presented to the Planning Department in writing prior to the May 9th meeting. Comments will then be presented to the Planning & Zoning Commission. Submissions by email may be sent to: khuber@valdezak.gov.

Anyone having questions concerning this request or who would like more detailed information should contact the Planning Department at (907) 834-3401.