Elections to school board and city council are this Tuesday, May 7

Voters will also give thumbs up or down to building a new fire station

Voters in Valdez will go to the polls this Tuesday to elect two new council members and fill two vacancies coming up on the school board, in addition to saying yes or new to building a new fire station.

Three candidates are vying for two seats on city council, both are for three-year terms.

Alan Sorum, who has previously held a seat on the board of education and city council, is vying with James “Jimmy” Devens and Sharon (Crisp) Scheidt to fill two seats currently held by Jim Shirrell and Lon Needles, who are not running for re-election.

There are two seats up for election on the board of education and four candidates. Incumbent Joe Prax is vying with Erika Shirk, who previously sat on the board as an appointee, with newcomers Dalon (Vculek) Gage and Shannon Groundwater.

Voters will also be asked to vote yes or no to fund a new fire station to replace the station currently housed at city hall. Backers of a new fire station have selected a city-owned site near the skate park as a suitable location. The current fire station was found to be contaminated with black mold and is in need of remediation or replacement.

Proposition 1 reads: Shall the City of Valdez, Alaska issue general obligation bonds in an amount not to exceed $16,000,000 for the design and construction of a new fire station, together with all necessary appurtenances, equipment and facilities in connection therewith, and the relocation and repurposing of facilities which are pre-existing at the new Fire Station site.

Absentee voting by mail, fax, proxy and in person at city hall has been open since April 22.

Polls open at 7 a.m. this Tuesday, May 7, and close promptly at 8 p.m.