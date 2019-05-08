Valdez Planning and Zoning Commission Jesse Deaton variance

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

The Valdez Planning and Zoning Commission will hold a public hearing on Wednesday, May 22, 2019 at 7:00 PM in City Council Chambers.

The purpose of the hearing is to take public testimony on the request from Jesse Deaton for a variance to allow for an eight-foot (8') projection of a rear deck into the rear setback on his parcel at 455 Resurrection Loop (Lot 20, Block 1, St. Elias Subdivision).

The public is encouraged to attend but if attendance is not possible, comments may be presented to the Planning Department in writing prior to the May 22nd meeting. Comments will then be presented to the Planning & Zoning Commission. Submissions by email may be sent to: khuber@valdezak.gov.

Anyone having questions concerning this request or who would like more detailed information should contact the Planning Department at (907) 834-3401.