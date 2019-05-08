ClassifiedsAboutContactAdvertise

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Valdez Planning and Zoning Commission Valdez Community Garden for a conditional use permit

 
May 8, 2019

The Valdez Planning and Zoning Commission will hold a public hearing on Wednesday, May 22, 2019 at 7:00 PM in City Council Chambers.

The purpose of the hearing is to take public testimony on the request from the Valdez Community Garden for a conditional use permit to allow for non-commercial gardening and a temporary greenhouse and shed on the parcel owned by The City of Valdez at 911 Meals Avenue (Medical Park).

The public is encouraged to attend but if attendance is not possible, comments may be presented to the Planning Department in writing prior to the May 22nd meeting. Comments will then be presented to the Planning & Zoning Commission. Submissions by email may be sent to: khuber@valdezak.gov.

 
