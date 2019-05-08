Prop 1 fails to pass by small margin

Election officials will hand count ballots

A new fire station will not be built after voters defeated Proposition 1 Tuesday night in the Valdez municipal elections.

Election officials gathered at city council chambers Wednesday morning to count an additional 197 ballots that were questioned or voted absentee or by proxy.

Proposition 1 failed to pass amongst voter who cast ballots during Tuesday’s election, with 353 yes votes and 390 no votes. That number jumped to 465 yes votes and 473 no votes after this morning’s count, a spread of only 8 votes.

In the race to fill two council seats, voters elected Sharon (Crisp) Scheidt to a three-year term, and also elected former council and school board member Alan Sorum. Candidate Jimmy lost to Sorum by a slim margin of 485 votes for Sorum and 468 votes for Devens.

Voters elected Shannon Groundwater to a three-year term on the board of education for Valdez City Schools, and reelected incumbent Joe Prax to a three-year term.

Election officials will conduct a hand count of ballots to affirm the votes in the close races, Proposition 1 and the race between Sorum and Devens.

City council is expected to certify election results tonight at 8:15 p.m.

The regular council meeting that would normally occur Tuesday at 7 p.m. but was rescheduled due to the municipal elections.