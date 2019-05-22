Halibut derby season begins the summer quest for $10,000.00 cash prize

The top three placers in the Valdez Halibut Derby's first days.

Get out your gear Valdez – the halibut derby began last weekend.

Anglers who reel in the biggest fish – and hold a derby ticket – will be eligible to win thousands of dollars in cash prizes this year – in addition to weekly winners and other special events throughout the season. The derby began May 18 and runs until September 1.

The first-place winner for 2019 will win $10,000, with $3,000 going to the second-place winner and $1,500 going to the third-place winner.

Daily tickets – good for one specific date – cost $10. A season ticket can be had for $50.

The Valdez Silver Salmon Derby begins July 20 and also ends September 1, and offers the same cash prizes.

This year, a tagged salmon contest is also part of the fishing fun.

According to the Valdez fish derbies website: The tagged salmon contest offers a chance at one of twenty prizes, three of which are of cash value. The number printed on each tag will be redeemable only for the corresponding numbered prize offered for the derby. Contestants who catch a tagged salmon, with the numbered Valdez Fish Derbies tag, must present the fish with the tag to the weigh-in station within the prescribed period. Tags must be legible, fully intact and attached to the salmon to redeem a prize.

Remember, friends don't let friends go fishing without a derby ticket!