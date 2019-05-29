Season starts big in Valdez Halibut Derby

Hundred + pounders take top three spots first week of fishing

The Valdez Halibut Derby kicked off May 18 and a halibut weighing more than 100 pounds took the lead right away.

By day five of the derby, all three overall leaders weighed in at more than 100 pounds. Sunny weather and good conditions allowed charters and personal anglers hit the waters of Prince William Sound and the harbor was busy with anglers cleaning their catch.

Dorris Miller of North Pole is currently leading the Valdez Halibut Derby with a 109.6-pound halibut caught May 21, aboard the Dan Orion. Rosina Mancari of Anchorage is in second with a 107.4-pound halibut caught May 24 aboard the Reel Nuts; Third place is held by Tim Hastings of Valdez with a 105.6-pound halibut caught May 22, aboard the Redhead.

Charter captains are preparing for a busy season as anglers have high hopes of being the winner of the $10,000 first place prize in the Valdez Halibut Derby. The investment to compete in the Valdez Halibut Derby - and have the chance to win the $10,000 first place prize - is $10 for a daily ticket.

Those who fish a lot can pick up a halibut season ticket for $50. The second-place prize in the derby is $3,000 and third-place prize is $1,500. Ticket sale locations can be found at http://www.valdezfishderbies.com. The limit for halibut in Prince William Sound is still two per person, and one of those fish can be no longer than 29 inches in length. Halibut weigh-ins are conducted at the derby shack, located kitty corner from the harbormaster's office.

Halibut derby anglers can also win weekly first and second place prizes in the derby.

The Halibut Hullabaloo is slated for June 8-18. The angler catching the largest halibut during this period will win $1,000 in addition to the daily prizes. Weekly prizes include glacier cruises, accommodations and retail gift certificates, fishing charters, and Valdez Fish Derbies apparel.

This year, the Valdez Fish Derbies will also hold a "Tagged Fish Contest" August 9 through September 1. If an angler catches a tagged silver salmon during that time period and turns it into the Valdez Fish Derbies weigh-in shack, they win cash or prizes. All silver salmon derby rules apply for the "Tagged Fish Contest" and anglers must present the fish with the tag fully intact and attached to the salmon.

The Kids Pink Salmon Derby has been set for Saturday, July 20, and will feature first, second and third-place prizes in four different age divisions. The Kids derby is free and open to kid's age five to 16 years of age.

The Silver Salmon Derby in Valdez will again boast a $10,000 first place prize and daily prizes and runs July 20, through September 1. The annual Valdez Women's Derby is slated for Saturday, August 10, with an opening ceremony Friday, August 9, and the closing ceremony Saturday night.

There will be a $500 prize for the vendor and operator selling the winning derby ticket in both derbies.