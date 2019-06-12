A Celebration of Life Gathering for Family and Friends

A Celebration of Life Gathering for Family and Friends of Florence Fay Day Harrison (affectionately known as Fay Day from across the bay) will be held in the afternoon of June 14, at Dock Point Beach Pavilion. Fay was born on September 29th, 1922 in Fraser Lake, B.C. Canada to Andrew Sylvester Day and Oma Belle Payne Day. Fay left this earth to join her loved ones at the age of 96 years on October 18, 2018. She was the last surviving child of Andrew and Oma Day.

Fay was preceded in death by her husband Robert Harrison, her daughter Andrea Belle, brothers Walter, Arthur and Andrew II, sisters Wanda, Ella and Glenna, father Andy, mother Oma, nieces Joy and Judy (Arthur's daughters), Sandy (Walter’s daughter), nephew Steve Davis (Ella’s son), Lula (Pop’s youngest sister), and great niece Ericka (Becky Faye’s daughter and Glenna’s granddaughter).

She is survived by her son Stephen Patrick, (daughter-in-law Deborah), daughter Cynthia Faye, (son-in- law James Hubner), son-in-law Wayne Zeringue; grandsons Taylor, Cameron, Cale, Harrison and Jameson; granddaughters Chelsea and Alexa, step-daughter Bonnette, (grandson John and granddaughter Jenny), granddaughter Brook, (great-granddaughters Nicole and Emily) and many many nieces and nephews.

In 1929, when Fay was seven years old, her Mother and Pop traveled north to Alaska and settled in Valdez. They later created a wonderful life with their seven children plus Pop’s little sister Lula by homesteading a 160 -acre piece of land across the bay from Valdez they named Dayville. Their home “Dayville” was created and established from the 160 acres of the abandoned Fort Liscum Army Post where a salmon cannery, a sawmill and several fishing boats named after Oma Belle and all her daughters provided their livelihood. Fay told many wonderful stories of helping her Mother and Pop in the cannery along with her brothers and sisters. Growing up in such a magical wonderland surrounded by love left her such great memories. She grew up in the “Big House” (which had been the officers quarters at Fort Liscum). The rest of the abandoned army post buildings became homes for some of her siblings. One adventure Fay had was going with Pop on the mail run to the Fox Islands. And every winter the family took a trip outside on the Alaska steamship to visit the lower 48 for a couple of months. She shared many great stories of fun times with the crew and passengers on the ship at dinners and more.

Dayville had its own territorial grade school for the children of the Day’s and the cannery workers when they were young. Fay was determined graduate with a high school degree so she stayed with retired school teacher Mrs. Margaret Harris in Valdez and commuted via boat back and forth to Dayville during her high school years. In 1972, Fay’s Mother Oma sold

Dayville to Alyeska which became the terminal for the Trans-Alaska Pipeline. Unfortunately the buildings and home where Fay grew up were torn down eventually for safety reasons.Fay married eager and adoring suitor Bob Harrison in 1950 and they built a small motel they named The Lamplighter Inn. Tragically while long shoring on the dock, Bob perished in the great Alaskan Quake in 1964 along with many others including Glenna’s husband Doug Granger and Lula’s husband William Schmidt. The town and many of the buildings including the Lamplighter was relocated five miles away to where it is today.

After the quake Fay and herchildren Steve, Andrea and Cyndi moved to Nogales, Arizona for a while to be close Bob’s sideof the family.

Fay learned how to drive in Nogales at the age of 40, had an office building built in Nogales as an investment and had many adventurous times in Arizona and California with family and friends. Eventually moving back to the new Valdez townsite where the children finished school.

Fay continued to lead an adventurous life all of her years. She drove bus across the bay at Dayville while Alyeska was being built on their legendary family homestead property. She and her daughter Cyndi traveled the country and both attended Mesa Community College in Mesa, Arizona and Monterey Peninsula College in Monterey, California. Fay had a love of art and took to painting, drawing, ceramics and history courses when attending college. As an artist

she was particularly good with charcoal, drawing the beautiful cypress trees in Monterey. Fay also worked on North Slope of Alaska at Prudhoe Bay and in the Cook Inlet of Alaska on the Oil Platforms. During the 1989 Exxon Valdez Oil Spill, Fay worked to clean up the sound she so loved.

In all of her life, everyone admired Fay and her charismatic infectious ways and smile. She was beautiful and sweet beyond words and had a determined strong will combined with a fun mischievous streak at times. She was polite, gracious and complimentary to all and continuously gave everyone around her wonderful compliments they would always remember her for. She just made everyone feel good to be around. She was so loved and had a lovely contagious smile that made everyone around her smile.

Florence Fay Day Harrison; daughter, sister, aunt, mother, and grandmother will always be loved and remembered for her unique loving sweetness by all of us left.